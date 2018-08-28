Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Charities will work to help those most at risk this winter

PUBLISHED: 17:58 01 November 2018

Across the region charities working in the community are being supported Volunteers Sean and Rosemary from REACH, Haverhill Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Across the region charities working in the community are being supported Volunteers Sean and Rosemary from REACH, Haverhill Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Archant

In East Anglia statistics show that more than 700 people in Suffolk alone die each year because of poor living conditions and a lack of heating. Now award-winning housing developer Hopkins Homes has announced a major donation of £150,000 to establish the Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund

Maureen Reynel and Roger Bailey from FIND (Familes in Need), Ipswich Picture: HOPKINS HOMESMaureen Reynel and Roger Bailey from FIND (Familes in Need), Ipswich Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

This new fund is in addition to the £500,000 Hopkins Charitable Fund which was launched last year and will seek to alleviate some of the pressures on households across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire as they struggle to keep warm this winter.

East Anglia has some of the highest levels of fuel poverty in the UK.

Joshua Hopkins of the Hopkins Charitable Fund said: “During our work with the community foundations for the Hopkins Charitable Fund it became apparent that there is a major crisis looming this winter.

“It’s estimated that over 40,000 households in Suffolk are living in fuel poverty. Last winter was a particularly harsh one weather-wise and we could be in for the same again this year. This, in combination with several factors such as the uncertainty around the roll out of universal credit, rising fuel prices, stagnant wages and higher living costs, could result in even more vulnerable people suffering this year.

The new fund will help charities working in the community. Volunteers at REACH Haverhill foodbank Picture: HOPKINS HOMESThe new fund will help charities working in the community. Volunteers at REACH Haverhill foodbank Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

“The aim of the Hopkins Charitable Fund has always been to support some of the most disadvantaged sections in our communities but fuel poverty affects many of these groups and households and delivering specific support with fuel bills can be challenging. As a result, I am very proud that Hopkins Homes has decided to establish the Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund, the £150,000 fund will be for the explicit provision of assistance with fuel bills and other energy saving measures.”

The fund will be distributed across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire. Details are being finalised but in Suffolk, £20,000 of small grants will be delivered through FIND (Ipswich Foodbank), REACH (Haverhill Foodbank) and Access Community Trust as fuel vouchers or direct support with payment of fuel bills.

The level of support will be dependent on individual circumstances.

He continued: “The small grants for fuel vouchers and support with bills are one way we feel we can make a huge difference to the difficulties facing many vulnerable individuals in our region this winter. Already we have heard that some of the grant fund has been used to purchase heating oil for a family who have not had any since the summer.

“We are working with the community foundations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire to finalise the details of how the remaining funds will be distributed and how individuals can apply for or be offered assistance, and we hope to make further announcements soon.”

Tim Holder at Suffolk Community Foundation said: “We are delighted that Hopkins Homes has taken this important step in the fight against fuel poverty in our region. We are expecting this winter to be a particularly difficult one for many households so this generous donation will make a huge difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our county.

We will be working with Hopkins Homes over the next few weeks to finalise the details to ensure that this donation helps as many people as possible this coming winter.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Are all the screens in McDonalds these days a blessing or a curse?

47 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Self-service screens at McDonalds. Picture: Joel Anderson

A trip to McDonalds these days is a far cry from the dining experience it used to be, with tablets at tables to keep the kids entertained, and self service station screens to order food from.

Will Clacton get its Christmas Wonderland after all?

17:19 Jessica Hill
St John's Nursery's Winter Wonderland attraction

A nursery in Clacton can celebrate a merrier Christmas this year, because its fight against Tendring District Council (TDC) over its Winter Wonderland has been put on hold.

Eye is to get its new library in the new year

16:21 Jessica Hill
Eye Library topping out Picture: Simon Buck

A Suffolk market town is to get its new library early next year.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

13:44 Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Charities will work to help those most at risk this winter

46 minutes ago David Vincent
Across the region charities working in the community are being supported Volunteers Sean and Rosemary from REACH, Haverhill Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

In East Anglia statistics show that more than 700 people in Suffolk alone die each year because of poor living conditions and a lack of heating. Now award-winning housing developer Hopkins Homes has announced a major donation of £150,000 to establish the Hopkins Winter Crisis Fund

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide