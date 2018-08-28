Lovell is providing homes on major schemes across Suffolk

Some of the team at Lovell East Anglia. Local partnership homes developer Lovell has been recognised by national safety charity RoSPA – the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents – for its commitment to keeping its staff, subcontractors and the public safe over the past 12 years. Archant

Homes developer Lovell has been recognised by national safety charity RoSPA – the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents – for its commitment to keeping its staff, subcontractors and the public safe over the past 12 years.

The company, which is delivering a number of major developments in Suffolk, has been presented with the RoSPA President’s Award to mark its achievement of 12 consecutive Gold awards through the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards programme – the UK’s longest-running industry awards scheme.

Lovell regional health and safety manager Glenn Whitten said: “Nothing is more important to us than the safety and welfare of our staff, our subcontractor partners and the public. I’m delighted that we have once again been recognised by RoSPA for our continuing commitment to looking after everyone based at our sites and offices, and the people in local communities where we build.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events said: “The RoSPA awards are the most highly-respected in the health and safety arena, with almost 2,000 entrants every year, and allow each organisation to prove excellence in the workplace, demonstrating a commitment to the wellbeing of not only employees but all those who interact with it.”

Major Suffolk developments by Lovell include Station Fields, a £13.7m scheme creating 56 homes for open market sale and affordable rent in the village of Mendlesham on a site previously occupied by the village railway station.

Among other key scheme is St Mary’s View, a new 40-home development in the village of Gislingham. The £12 million development will provide a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes off Thornham Road. This development includes 32 open market sale homes and eight affordable homes. The first homes for sale, and the show homes, are due to be launched in Spring 2019.

At Beck Row, near Mildenhall, Lovell has joined forces with Clarion Housing to redevelop a ten-acre site with 115 affordable homes, including 81 homes for shared ownership and 34 homes for affordable rent.

The scheme has a development value of around £24m.