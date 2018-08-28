Highlighting excellence in housebuilding

Heavy Rain

PUBLISHED: 16:54 30 October 2018

Taylor Wimpey East Anglia is celebrating after eight of its site managers received a prestigious NHBC (National House-Building Council) Pride in the Job Quality award. Pictured at Lark Grange Bury St Edmunds with Production Director Barry Pennock (grey) are L-R Brian Clarke, Calum Turner, Dale Smith, Lee Moore, Shaun Taylor, Adrian Allen and Matt Sant. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

Taylor Wimpey East Anglia is celebrating after eight of its site managers received a NHBC (National House-Building Council) Pride in the Job Quality Award.

The award recognises site managers and their teams who produce the highest quality homes, with winners selected from around 16,000 site managers in the UK.

First-time winners include Adrian Allen and Calum Turner, site managers at Taylor Wimpey’s Varsity Grange development in Northstowe, Brian Clarke from Kingsbrook in Elmswell and Paul Oakley from Broadgate Park in Sprowston.

Also receiving an NHBC award is four-time winner Shaun Taylor from Lark Grange in Bury St Edmunds, third-time winner Dale Smith from Northfield View in Stowmarket, two-time winner Lee Moore from The Alders at Birch Gate in Wymondham and receiving his first award in 10 years, Matt Sant from Tharston Meadow in Tharston.

Awards are presented following a series of assessments by NHBC inspectors, giving homebuyers the assurance that the homes at these developments are of top quality.

Hayden Dolby managing director of Taylor Wimpey East Anglia said: “We are very proud to have eight Pride in the Job Quality Award winners on our team. We are committed to maintaining the highest level of quality and customer service. All eight of our winners work extremely hard to ensure that the homes we provide are of a consistently high standard and the recognition for their efforts is well-deserved.”

Pride in the Job is the only UK-wide awards scheme that recognises the significant contribution of site managers who achieve the highest standards in new home construction. It has been instrumental in raising the build quality of new homes in the UK for over three decades.

Recipients of a Pride in the Job Quality Award are entered into the next stages of the competition which sees the announcement of regionally based Seal of Excellence and Regional award winners before four site managers are announced as overall Supreme award winners in January 2019.

