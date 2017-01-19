How will Wickham Market cope when Sizewell C park and ride ‘more than doubles’ traffic?

Community leaders fear the park and ride will bring more traffic into Wickham Market. Credit: Mike Page © Mike Page all rights reserved. Before any use is made of this image including display, publication, broadcast, syndication or web, permission must be obtained in writing.

Park and ride proposals linked with Suffolk’s new nuclear power station are anticipated to more than double traffic volumes through parts of a village – causing “extreme concern” for residents.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wickham Market Parish Council is calling on EDF Energy to lessen the impact of using a site near the village to ferry workers during the construction of Sizewell C.

Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson said he had been studying the larger of EDF’s Stage Two consultation documents and was “really quite concerned” by the traffic modelling estimations for the B1078, connected with the southern park and ride site.

According to the report, around 4,150 vehicles use that route each day, rising to a predicted 8,750 during the construction phase.

“That’s more than double,” Mr Jenkinson said.

“We are not quite sure how the village will cope without any mitigation measures.

“There’s also the thought that quite a lot will divert into the village to use the facilities.

“That’s excellent in some respect, but it all adds to the congestion.”

Mr Jenkinson said the village’s traffic and parking working group had put out an e-survey asking for residents’ views on traffic.

Responses from 106 people showed “all but very few people were extremely concerned about the levels of traffic”, he added.

Although EDF has plans to use number plate recognition technology to ensure larger vehicles, of 3.5tonnes and above, are directed along the appropriate route, Mr Jenkinson said he felt that should also apply to smaller goods vehicles.

A meeting is being held tomorrow to discuss the village’s official response to the consultation.

EDF said it was keen to engage with people and hear their views, which would be taken into account, and the public has until February 3 to comment.