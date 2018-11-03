Eddie the Eagle flies in
PUBLISHED: 08:47 05 November 2018
PA Archive/PA Images
Olympian Eddie the Eagle will be a guest speaker at the Essex Institute of Directors Christmas breakfast on December 14.
Michael Edwards, also known as Eddie the Eagle, was the first competitor to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Olympic ski jumping.
The Christmas breakfast is taking place at Braxted Park on December 14.
He will speak about the lessons he has learned in business and the challenges he has faced.
Other speakers include regional agent of the Bank of England, Phil Eckersley and the head of Europe and Trade Policy for the IoD Allie Renison who will speak on pressing issues. They will provide attendees with an economic forecast and answer questions about a Brexit future.
Essex IoD chair Christine Bhatt, said: “Our chairman’s Christmas breakfast is recognised as a must attend event for many business leaders from across the county, This year we will be looking at the financial and brexit predictions for the year ahead plus receiving some unique motivational messages from Michael Edwards.”
Local business leaders are bing invited to the event, which is being held at Braxted Park. The event is sponsored by Wortley Byers Law and there will be opportunities for guests to donate to the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.
Booking is now open via the website, www.iod.com