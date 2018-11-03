Eddie the Eagle flies in

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 08:47 05 November 2018

Olympian Eddie the Eagle will be a guest speaker at the Essex Institute of Directors Christmas breakfast on December 14.

EDDIE EDDIE "THE EAGLE" EDWARDS GIVES THE THUMBS UP FOR HIS ASSAULT ON THE BRITISH PUBLIC NOW THAT HE HAS LANDED BACK HOME FROM THE CALGARY WINTER OLYMPICS. HERE HE IS LEAVING THE LUXURIOUS KENSINGTON HILTON HOTEL THIS MORNING FOR A SUSPECTED STUNT REHEARSAL AT BBC TELEVISION STUDIOS PRIOR TO TONIGHT'S APPEARANCE ON WOGAN. 10/03/02 A decade after coming last in the 1988 Winter Olympics after executing one of the worst jumps in the history of the Winter Games, Edwards is set for a return to the public eye as his life story is turned into a Hollywood movie. Los Angeles-based Saville Productions has bought the exclusive film and television rights to the underdog's story, it was announced. 38-year-old Edwards, now studying for a law degree at De Montfort University, Leicester, will perform some of the ski jumps in the film. Producers have set their suights on Austin Powers star Mike Myers or Welshman Rhys Ifans for the title role.

Michael Edwards, also known as Eddie the Eagle, was the first competitor to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Olympic ski jumping.

The Christmas breakfast is taking place at Braxted Park on December 14.

He will speak about the lessons he has learned in business and the challenges he has faced.

Other speakers include regional agent of the Bank of England, Phil Eckersley and the head of Europe and Trade Policy for the IoD Allie Renison who will speak on pressing issues. They will provide attendees with an economic forecast and answer questions about a Brexit future.

Essex IoD chair Christine Bhatt, said: “Our chairman’s Christmas breakfast is recognised as a must attend event for many business leaders from across the county, This year we will be looking at the financial and brexit predictions for the year ahead plus receiving some unique motivational messages from Michael Edwards.”

Local business leaders are bing invited to the event, which is being held at Braxted Park. The event is sponsored by Wortley Byers Law and there will be opportunities for guests to donate to the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

Booking is now open via the website, www.iod.com

Olympian Eddie the Eagle will be a guest speaker at the Essex Institute of Directors Christmas breakfast on December 14.

