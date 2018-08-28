Passengers will be able to help out in schools and communities

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is introducing `voluntourism' opportunitie for cruise passengers in the Caribbean in 2019, including visiting schools and clearning nature trails, These children are in a school on St Lucia Archant

Caribbean cruise ship tourists will be able to go ashore and help in communities in a new concept from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in 2019 - `voluntourism.’

Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused severe devastation to much of the Caribbean in September 2017 – and Fred. Olsen guests were keen to support the rebuilding of an area of the world that is so close to their hearts.

They donated more than £25,000 to hurricane relief.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said: “Our new Closer to the Real Caribbean concept is aimed at helping our guests to provide support and assistance to communities in the Caribbean, a destination that they cherish and care about a great deal.

“We know from our pre-cruise surveys that our guests look forward to our Scenery & Wildlife and Community & Way of Life shore experiences the most on the majority of our Caribbean cruise calls, and we therefore felt that we should offer our guests the opportunity to be able to work together and ‘give something back’ to the destination.”

Couple hand in hand walking on the shoreline of Caribbean beach Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES Couple hand in hand walking on the shoreline of Caribbean beach Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Two of Fred. Olsen’s specially-created Caribbean ‘voluntourism’ shore experiences:

A Saint Lucia School Visit

Guests will visit a local school and participate in classes, including assisting students in the School’s vegetable garden, which is used to provide their daily lunches.

Guests will have the opportunity to spend time in their classes, participating in singing and dancing; or even outside in the school’s greenhouse, planting and harvesting produce, such as lettuce, cabbage and cucumbers. Each class is responsible for choosing and planting the vegetables, which are then used in dishes prepared by, and for, the students, as part of the school’s meal provision.

Dominica Trail Clean-up

In September 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Dominica. More than one year on, the recovery process continues – and this tour offers a chance for Fred. Olsen guests to play their part in helping to rebuild one of the island’s many nature trails.

Syndicate Nature Trail is located at the foot of Morne Diablotins – Dominica’s tallest mountain – in the central northern part of the island. This is considered to be one of the best oceanic rainforests within the Lesser Antilles, and is home to the Sisserou Parrot – also known as ‘The Pride of Dominica’ – its national bird.

The trail is a one-hour drive from the capital, Roseau. After a briefing, guests will take up machetes and ‘weed whackers’ to clear the paths of vegetation on the trail, gather litter and remove debris, including branches and rocks that were deposited during the Category Five hurricane.

Guests will continue to the fishing village of Toucari, travelling along the coast.

During their journey, guests may glimpse some of the remnants of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria, as they make their way to ‘Keepin’It Real’ – a local bar and restaurant, renowned for its fresh fish dishes.

Revitalised, guests will then have the chance to relax on the beach, swim in the turquoise waters or snorkel, before returning to Roseau and the Braemar.

The Braemar can carry more than 900 guests.