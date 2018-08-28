New social media app launched to the trade

IJYI and Screen Systems teamed up to present a new web publishing app at the IBC technical trade show in Amsterdam. IBC is the world’s most influential media, entertainment and technology show. The IJYI team travelled out to Amsterdam in September to accompany Screen Systems and demo the Sasquatch software. Chris Pont – Co-Founder and Director of IJYI, Martin Dumbill – Business Development Manager IJYI John Birch - Strategy and Business Development Manager, Screen Systems Picture; ROBYNE BIRKBY Archant

Ipswich-based software company IJYI and Screen Systems have been working together to create an innovative app for automatic captioning for social media publishing.

The Screen Systems stand at the IBC technical trade show in Amsterdam, where they showcased a new online caption publishing app.

Working with Screen Systems, a leader in the subtitling and information services market, IJYI built the automatic captioning app and it was launched to the technology industry in Holland.

As more and more content is being consumed via video on social media and YouTube, Screen Systems were seeing an increased demand for subtitling services for smaller organisations, vloggers, companies and individuals who are producing content not for television or film but for an online audience.

The Sasquatch project was born out of the need to provide these online publishers with a high-quality subtitling platform.

Chris Pont, Co-Founder and Director of IJYI said: “Supporting Screen Systems at IBC was a fantastic experience, the event itself was at a huge scale and attended by all of the major broadcasting and media tech companies. Sasquatch was received very well indeed, with demos happening throughout the event. The product was even shortlisted for the consume category at the Broadcast and Media awards.”

When working with Screen Systems IJYI employed Agile processes to work collaboratively from requirement gathering through to build, test and deployment. IJYI worked closely with Screen Systems to fully understand their requirements and objectives for the project.

Screen Systems were keen to move from more traditional software development practices to an Iterative Agile Process. The Sasquatch project was to be used as a showcase to trial Agile methods and to see how it would work for Screen Systems across the business.