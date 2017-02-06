Ipswich and Cambridge offices of law firm Eversheds rebranded as Eversheds Sutherland following merger

Bryan Hughes, chief executive of Eversheds law firm. The firm has merged with Sutherland Asbill & Brennan to form Sutherland Eversheds. Picture: EVERSHEDS. Archant

UK law firm Eversheds and United States-based Sutherland Asbill & Brennan have relaunched under their new combined identity as Eversheds Sutherland, following a merger agreed last year.

The enlarged firm has more than 2,300 lawyers in 61 offices across 29 countries, inclduing former Eversheds offices in Cambridge and Ipswich which together employ 122 people.

Simon Tytherleigh, senior office partner at for the Cambridge and Ipswich offices, said: “Our combination with Sutherland is timely.

“Many of our clients around the region already have US interests or aspire to do so, or indeed are themselves US-headquartered. With access to lawyers in six offices across the United States, we are now even better positioned to support them with their plans going forward.

“Given Cambridge’s outstanding global brand, and its position as the fastest-growing economy in the UK, our combination with Sutherland enables us to have a leading role to play in promoting Cambridge and the East Anglian region to global and US investors, and realising its ambition of increasing global links in a growing economy, underpinned by skills and jobs in the region.”

Eversheds chief executive Bryan Hughes said: “Establishing a truly global platform for our clients, including a strong presence in the US, has long been our number one strategic priority. I am delighted that, with the creation of Eversheds Sutherland, that vision finally becomes a reality.

“Sutherland shares completely our approach to the creation of meaningful long term relationships with clients to deliver the very highest levels of service. We are very much looking forward to working together, collaborating as equal partners to create a new and powerful offering in the legal sector.”