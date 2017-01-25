Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich and Felixstowe logistics company GMA expands fleet with new DAF trucks

06:00 25 January 2017

One of the new DAF trucks supplied by Chassis Cab for GMA Warehousing & Transport. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

One of the new DAF trucks supplied by Chassis Cab for GMA Warehousing & Transport. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

Keith Mindham

Suffolk logistics company GMA Warehousing & Transport has expanded its fleet with the addition of two DAF XF trucks.

Comment

It is the first time the brand has featured in the multi-marque fleet operated by the Ipswich-based company, with the vehicles being supplied by Suffolk and Cambridge DAF dealer Chassis Cab.

GMA was founded in 1987 now has 250,000sq ft of warehousing space and a staff of 97, offering import, export and cargo handling from its headquarters in Central Avenue, Ipswich, and a second site in Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, through a fleet ranging from small commercial vehicles to 44-tonne trucks.

The new DAF units feature a PACCAR MX-11 Euro 6 emissions-compliant engine, luxury Super SpaceCab, AS-tronic automated gear box and Drivers Performance Assist to help the driver to operate the truck to the best fuel economy.

GMA transport manager Peter Bennett said: “Our nationwide operation covers the movement of containers, product distribution, cargo handling and storage. We cover a multitude of product sectors and the news is that business is as fast-moving as ever.’

“Our investment in the new DAF trucks show that, as well as looking at the comfort of our drivers, we are, as always, keeping a close eye on operational costs and efficiency.”

David Scarff of Chassis Cab, added: “We are extremely proud of this conquest sale to GMA. When operators try a new brand they have usually done their homework and statistics show that the XF is the flagship long haul truck and the preferred choice of the majority of operators throughout the UK.”

Chassis Cab employs more than 110 people at bases in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Isleham.

Keywords: Suffolk United Kingdom Ipswich St Edmunds Cambridge

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Mark Callaby is planning to open a store in his home town

07:21 David Vincent
Ohh Deer is coming to Ipswich. Mark Callaby (left), Finley (the office pup) and Jamie Mitchell (right) - Ohh Deer's co-founders. This picture was taken outside the Loughborough store.

Quirky illustrated gifts company - Ohh Deer - is coming to Ipswich.

Ipswich and Felixstowe logistics company GMA expands fleet with new DAF trucks

06:00
One of the new DAF trucks supplied by Chassis Cab for GMA Warehousing & Transport. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

Suffolk logistics company GMA Warehousing & Transport has expanded its fleet with the addition of two DAF XF trucks.

Greene King, Suffolk Canine Creche and e2v make Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list

Yesterday, 16:26 Duncan Brodie
Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand with a group of Greene King apprentices at the Spread Eagle pub in Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Businesses large and small from across the East of England have been recognised in the annual Centrica Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list.

Suffolk councils to withhold backing for EDF Energy’s Sizewell C nuclear power station

Yesterday, 06:00 Richard Cornwell
An artist's impression of Sizewell C

Community leaders are set to withhold their backing for a £14billion new nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast – saying EDF Energy needs to do a lot more work to reassure the public.

Movers & Shakers: Amy Guest joins employment team at Birketts

Yesterday, 15:48 Sarah Chambers
Amy Guest of Birketts.

Amy Guest has joined the employment law team as a senior associate at Ipswich-based law firm Birketts.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Potentially serious crash between car and motorbike on edge of Ipswich sees busy road closed at rush hour

Police accident sign, stock image

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

Drug-driver banned

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

BMW drink-driver who crashed into tree in East Bergholt loses job and licence

Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Most commented

Kieffer Moore can thrive at Ipswich Town, says former Forest Green manager

New Ipswich Town signing, Kieffer Moore

More town centre homes on the way for Ipswich as social club heads for demolition

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes.

Doctors in Suffolk claim seven-day GP service is ‘unrealistic’

Doctors claim 7-day service is not feasible

Man evicted from James Paget University Hospital bed says he wanted to leave

Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24