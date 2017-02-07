Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich-based alternative finance provider Fleximize becomes founding member of new industry association

06:40 07 February 2017

Peter Tuvey of Fleximize.

Peter Tuvey of Fleximize.

Archant

Suffolk-based alternative finance provider Fleximize has become a founder-member of a new association created to promote high standards within the sector.

Comment

The Association of Alternative Business Finance (AABF) sets out four operating principles which members will be required to adhere to – Transparency, Responsibility, Fairness and Security.

Alongside Ipswich-based Fleximize, which specialises in providing finance to smaller firms, founder members of the AABF include Capify UK, Catalyst Finance, Credit4, Liberis, The Just Loans Group and YesGrowth.

John Davies of The Just Loans Group, who is chairing the association, said: “A vibrant and diverse alternative lending sector has successfully established itself in the UK and we feel the time is right to give it a voice and promote best standards of industry practice.

“Not surprisingly our operating principles lean heavily on the well established British Bankers Association Lending Code.

“Naturally SMEs considering alternative finance will have questions they want answered. In the future when they see the AABF logo they can rapidly get the detail behind the four key principles from our website and be reassured they are dealing with a company that totally embraces responsible lending.”

The new association aims to work closely with other established finance associations but, added Mr Davies: “The AABF will enable alternative lenders to speak with a common voice, promote best practice and influence how the sector develops.”

A key early initiative for the AABF is for members to create and subscribe to a centralised database for Personal Guarantees that will prevent borrowers over committing themselves and help identify potential fraudulent activity.

Alongside its membership of the AABF, Fleximize has also just launched a new comparison tool that allows its customers to rate check not just Fleximize loans but external quotes.

Peter Tuvey, co-founder and managing partner of Fleximize, said: “At Fleximize, we believe that business finance should be priced fairly and transparently.

“With some lenders hiding the cost of their loans behind unconventional rates, business owners can end up paying more than they thought for their funding.

“We hope that our rate comparison tool with educate business owners about these less conventional rates, and ensure that they get the best possible deal for their business.”

Keywords: United Kingdom Ipswich Suffolk

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

BRC chief says caution “topped the new year shopping list” after eight-year low in festive sales growth

7 minutes ago Press Association
Christmas shopping in Norwich on Saturday December 11th 2010

An eight-year low for festive sales growth is the latest sign that consumers are tightening their belts.

Nestle chewing over measures to help cut sugar in its products

51 minutes ago Bethany Whymark
A general view of the Nestle factory in Hayes, Middlesex. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday February 10, 2016. Nestle has announced it has terminated its partnership with the IAAF because of negative publicity surrounding recent corruption and doping allegations involving the world athletics governing body. See PA story ATHLETICS IAAF. Photo credit should read Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Chocolate bars could be set for a svelter shape in a raft of ideas from food giant Nestle to help lower sugar content.

Ipswich-based alternative finance provider Fleximize becomes founding member of new industry association

06:40 Duncan Brodie
Peter Tuvey of Fleximize.

Suffolk-based alternative finance provider Fleximize has become a founder-member of a new association created to promote high standards within the sector.

Genesis PR and University of Suffolk team-up to host #mediadiscovery showcase for creative media careers

Yesterday, 14:25 Duncan Brodie
The launch of #mediadiscovery 2017. From left, Emily Rowling, University of Suffolk event management student; Suzanne Nolan, employment development lecturer at the University of Suffolk; Penny Arbuthnot, director at Genesis PR; Ellie Brown, Genesis PR apprentice; and Laura Locke, event and tourism management senior lecturer and course leader at the University of Suffolk.

Suffolk students are being invited to explore the range of careers available in the creative media sector at an interactive event taking place later this month.

Video: Saxmundham-based cycle sales and repair firm Sax Velo is a three-generation family affair

Yesterday, 13:27 Duncan Brodie
Family business - Jon (Dad), Amelia (apprentice), William (14) and Caroline (Mum) outside the shop in Saxmundham. Grandad Gerald (74) was away at the football but usually also works in the shop.

A passion for cycling has prompted a Suffolk couple to launch their own business – and helped set their daughter on a career path.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Tailbacks on A14 after lorry and three cars collide between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Gallery: See our archive photos marking 25 years of RAF Mildenhall’s 100th Air Refueling Wing

RAF Mildenhall memories A USAF refuelling wing at RAF Mildenhal KC135R Stratotanker and a rarely seen B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber rising to take on board fuel high over the Scottish Highlands

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Tailbacks on A14 after lorry and three cars collide between Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk head warns

Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24