Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Waterfront building sold for £775,000.

22:00 22 December 2016

Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront

Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront

Archant

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant building - close to Isaacs, The Bistro on the Quay and The Salthouse Harbour Hotel - is sold at auction.

Comment

A prominent Ipswich Waterfront building - Christies Warehouse - has been sold at auction for £775,000.

Christies Warehouse is situated between the Bistro on the Quay and Isaacs on the Quay and so is at the heart of Waterfront regeneration area.

It is part let as offices, but is described as a leisure development opportunity, as it overlooks the quayside at Wherry Wharf and the marina.

It also has recent planning permission granted for restaurant or bar use.

It was sold at auction by Acuitus Ltd of London, Commercial Property Auctions, for £775,000.Duncan Lamb for the auctioneers said; “There was a good deal of interest in this building and that was reflected in the price achieved.

“This is a very interesting part of Ipswich, in the way it is developing for leisure and shopping, and this has permission for restaurant use.

“It produces £14,000 a year as offices but clearly has the opportunity, as a restaurant, to earn a lot more than that.”

Keywords: London

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich Waterfront building sold for £775,000.

Yesterday, 22:00 David Vincent
Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant building - close to Isaacs, The Bistro on the Quay and The Salthouse Harbour Hotel - is sold at auction.

Farm machinery maker CLAAS plans new headquarters

Yesterday, 12:45 Sarah Chambers
Artist's impression of the proposed new CLAAS UK headquarters at Saxham, Bury St Edmunds.

German farm machinery maker CLAAS is planning to build a new, multi-million pound headquarters near Bury St Edmunds.

Firms compete for £25,500 worth of business support

Yesterday, 11:07 Sarah Chambers
The One judges at Layer Marney Tower near Colchester. Nichola Cain from Voice.

Businesses trading for under five years are invited to take part in the 2017 THE ONE competition, which aims to find ones with the best entrepreneurial spirit the region has to offer. It is looking for ambitious new businesses with plans for growth in 2017.

Are you flying on Stansted airport’s busiest day over Christmas?

Wed, 16:45 Mark Shields
File photo dated 19/03/09 of Stansted Airport. Air passengers will be hit by a decision today to alter what airlines can be charged for using one of the UK's busiest airports, according to low-cost airline Ryanair. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday January 10, 2014. Just three UK airports - Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted - are

Stansted airport is braced to handle more than 1.2 million over the Christmas period – and Friday is expected to be its busiest day for departures.

Luxury yacht builder is buoyant as expansion officially launched

Wed, 16:42 Sarah Chambers
Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, right, performs the official opening ceremony at a new boat building facility at Spirit Yachts, with, from left, MD Nigel Stuart, James Cooper, chief executive of Associated British Ports, and owner Sean McMillan.

The delighted owner of a luxury yacht builder yesterday unveiled an extension which effectively doubles the size of its premises at Ipswich Haven Marina.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Traffic delays on A12 due to stalled vehicle

There are traffic delays on the A12

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

Stoke Street in Ipswich

Farm machinery maker CLAAS plans new headquarters

Artist's impression of the proposed new CLAAS UK headquarters at Saxham, Bury St Edmunds.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Anger at seemingly fraudulent fundraising page set up to siphon off Corrie McKeague search funds

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24