January sales fail as like-for-like sales fall for first time in four years

Shoppers shunned the high street sales racks in January to spend more online, leading to the worst post-Christmas sales period in four years.

A fall in like-for-like sales of 0.1% – the first negative growth in the crucial discounting period since 2013 – came hot on the heels of a slow December which also saw a year-on-year drop of 0.1%, according to the BDO High Street Sales Tracker (HSST).

BDO said retailers had been left “nervous” by a lack of spending in the busiest two months of the year as shoppers faced inflation and price increases.

High street fashion sales suffered the hardest hit in January, down 1% from the previous year.

Sales of lifestyle goods grew by 1.2% for the month, partly due to overseas visitors drawn to the UK by the weak pound.

Some blame has been placed on the weather, with a cold snap in January’s third week keeping shoppers away and sending like-for-like store sales plummeting by 4.46%.

Meanwhile, online sales grew 26.6% – a two-year high for a single month.

Sophie Michael, head of retail and wholesale at BDO LLP, said: “Although the weather was a factor in discouraging people from visiting the shops, retailers shouldn’t become distracted by this.

“Those with a strong online presence were able to combat falling footfall with strong online sales, particularly in week three, highlighting the need for investment across all channels.

“With a poor start to the year, in what is usually a positive month on the high street, I expect that many retailers will be concerned about the year ahead.

“The overwhelming trend for 2017 is going to be uncertainty; whether it be economic, political or in relation to consumer spending habits. But instead of being preoccupied by the external backdrop, retailers ought to ensure they remain agile and focused on product, quality and range to entice customers in store or online and recreate some of that customer loyalty that has been fast disappearing in recent years.”

She added: “Innovation in customer engagement through all channels will be a key priority for all retailers if they want to stay ahead in 2017.”