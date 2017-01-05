Partly Cloudy

Johnson Service Group offloads drycleaning business to Timpson in £8.25m deal

11:06 05 January 2017

Johnson Service Group has sold is drycleaning business. Photo: Johnson Service Group/PA Wire

Johnson Service Group has sold is drycleaning business. Photo: Johnson Service Group/PA Wire

Timpson has snapped up the drycleaning business of Johnson Service Group for £8.25m as it looks to cash in on the British public’s dirty laundry.

Comment

Best known for shoe repairs and key-cutting, Timpson also already offers drycleaning, which is one of its fastest growing services.

Johnson said that the deal would enable it to focus on its higher margin workwear and linen rental business, adding that it will use the proceeds from the sale to reduce debt and pay towards its defined benefit pension scheme.

Chris Sander, chief executive of Johnson Service Group, said: “We continue to successfully implement our strategic growth plan, with the disposal of the drycleaning business enabling us to focus our efforts on the ongoing expansion of our textile rental activities.”

Total revenue from Johnson’s drycleaning activities in 2015 was £46.2m and adjusted operating profit came in at £2m. However, over the last four years the group’s drycleaning store estate has shrunk from around 500 stores to 200.

Johnson also took the opportunity to update the market on its full year trading, which it said is expected to come in “slightly ahead of current market expectations”.

