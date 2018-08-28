Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Couple call time on Suffolk town centre fine jewellers

PUBLISHED: 00:01 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 00:35 03 November 2018

Independent family business Jonathan Lambert Jewellers is to close down in Sudbury - citing a lack of investment in the market town and high business rates Picture: JONATHAN LAMBERT

Independent family business Jonathan Lambert Jewellers is to close down in Sudbury - citing a lack of investment in the market town and high business rates Picture: JONATHAN LAMBERT

Archant

The owners of Sudbury’s most prominent independent jewellery retailer, Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers, have announced shock plans to quit the town.

Jonathan and Yasmin Lambert, owners of Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers, of Sudbury and Lavenham Picture: MACKMANJonathan and Yasmin Lambert, owners of Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers, of Sudbury and Lavenham Picture: MACKMAN

Husband and wife Jonathan and Yasmin Lambert blamed trading conditions and decreasing footfall as their main reasons for shutting-up shop.

The shop is located at Borehamgate in King Street and Mr Lambert said: “We feel that trading conditions within Sudbury show no signs of improvement so we have made the tough decision to cease trading from our Sudbury premises.

A family jewellery business with a long-established heritage, Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers opened in Sudbury in 2003. A second store at Lavenham followed in 2017.

To mark the final weeks of trading in Sudbury the couple are holding a closing down sale, with all stock half price to clear, including fine gold and diamond jewellery.

They will continue to run their Lavenham store, which concentrates mainly on bespoke jewellery commissions.

Mr Lambert said: “We would like to thank the customers who have supported the Sudbury store over the years and look forward to welcoming them in the future to our Lavenham store.”

The couple have distinguished backgrounds in fine jewellery.

Mr Lambert is descended from a long line of goldsmiths and silversmiths, with a family history within the jewellery trade dating back to 1795, while Mrs Lambert spent many years designing high-end pieces for royalty and the rich and famous at Garrard the Crown Jeweller.

Mr Lambert said: “I have been in the trade since I left school; I never wanted to do anything else.

“Jewellery is pivotal to my life and I remain as passionate as ever about creating exquisite jewellery designs.

“We are sad to be leaving Sudbury but our closing down sale is a `thank you’ for customer support over the time we have been here.

“Our business is 15% up on last year,but our customers prefer to come to see us in Lavenham.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

Yesterday, 17:07 Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

Yesterday, 16:41 Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Video From celebrity footballers’ sports cars to life-sized cows, this company has it wrapped up

Yesterday, 14:58 Jessica Hill
A custom-designed wrap for a Ferrari 458 Premier Signs of Colchester, a family business, is celebrating 20 years of growth. Back, left to right, Jake Bell, Sean Aldous, Harry Longhurst, Danny Wilkes, James Johnson and Chris De Gidts. Front, Scott Thorburn, Koba (the bulldog) and Grant Thorburn. Picture: JAKE BELL

WATCH a Ferrari 458 being wrapped in green and black graffiti style, and find out which current Strictly Come Dancing star had their car wrapped in Colchester

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Yesterday, 14:44 David Vincent
Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Asda has announced its decision to close its Newmarket supermarket, with the loss of dozens of jobs in the town.

Couple call time on Suffolk town centre fine jewellers

00:01 David Vincent
Independent family business Jonathan Lambert Jewellers is to close down in Sudbury - citing a lack of investment in the market town and high business rates Picture: JONATHAN LAMBERT

The owners of Sudbury’s most prominent independent jewellery retailer, Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers, have announced shock plans to quit the town.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bury St Edmunds pub offers a ‘loo from home’ experience

Manager Craig Uttley is pictured outside the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide