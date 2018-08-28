Couple call time on Suffolk town centre fine jewellers

Independent family business Jonathan Lambert Jewellers is to close down in Sudbury - citing a lack of investment in the market town and high business rates Picture: JONATHAN LAMBERT Archant

The owners of Sudbury’s most prominent independent jewellery retailer, Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers, have announced shock plans to quit the town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan and Yasmin Lambert, owners of Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers, of Sudbury and Lavenham Picture: MACKMAN Jonathan and Yasmin Lambert, owners of Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers, of Sudbury and Lavenham Picture: MACKMAN

Husband and wife Jonathan and Yasmin Lambert blamed trading conditions and decreasing footfall as their main reasons for shutting-up shop.

The shop is located at Borehamgate in King Street and Mr Lambert said: “We feel that trading conditions within Sudbury show no signs of improvement so we have made the tough decision to cease trading from our Sudbury premises.

A family jewellery business with a long-established heritage, Jonathan Lambert Fine Jewellers opened in Sudbury in 2003. A second store at Lavenham followed in 2017.

To mark the final weeks of trading in Sudbury the couple are holding a closing down sale, with all stock half price to clear, including fine gold and diamond jewellery.

They will continue to run their Lavenham store, which concentrates mainly on bespoke jewellery commissions.

Mr Lambert said: “We would like to thank the customers who have supported the Sudbury store over the years and look forward to welcoming them in the future to our Lavenham store.”

The couple have distinguished backgrounds in fine jewellery.

Mr Lambert is descended from a long line of goldsmiths and silversmiths, with a family history within the jewellery trade dating back to 1795, while Mrs Lambert spent many years designing high-end pieces for royalty and the rich and famous at Garrard the Crown Jeweller.

Mr Lambert said: “I have been in the trade since I left school; I never wanted to do anything else.

“Jewellery is pivotal to my life and I remain as passionate as ever about creating exquisite jewellery designs.

“We are sad to be leaving Sudbury but our closing down sale is a `thank you’ for customer support over the time we have been here.

“Our business is 15% up on last year,but our customers prefer to come to see us in Lavenham.”