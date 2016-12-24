Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Law firm reports ‘positive’ year as it celebrates 110 years

06:14 26 December 2016

Staff and their families celebrated Prettys 110th anniversary with a summer garden party.

Staff and their families celebrated Prettys 110th anniversary with a summer garden party.

Archant

An East Anglian law firm which celebrated its 110th anniversary this year has reported a “positive” year, with an unprecedented rise new instructions for the employment team.

Comment

Prettys, which employs 79 staff across its offices in Ipswich and Chelmford, said growth was particularly strong in employment services, dispute resolution, family and estates, wills and trusts

The employment law team expanded its services, launching a webinar training programme and announcing a partnership with London-based immigration specialists Davidson Morris.

December has seen an unprecedented volume of new instructions from a wide variety of sources, it said, and it will be expanding its team in the New Year.

The firm also launched IT and digital services in response to a growing demand from businesses wanting to expand their digital services with new mobile technologies and innovative online platforms.

Prettys partners and associates have also been widely recognised by the Legal 500, Chambers and Partners and Lex 100 rankings.

Specialist areas such as construction, shipping, logistics and transport as well as health and social care have also enjoyed a positive year.

Its innovative dispute resolution service, Talking Works, saw a rise in enquiries from clients looking for alternative methods for settling a range of disputes.

“This has been a successful year for us with the business developing across a number of areas, widely reflected in a significant improvement in our rankings,” said chief Ian Carr.

“Our teams at both our Ipswich and Chelmsford offices have worked hard both for our clients as well as on their fantastic fundraising efforts which have raised almost £4,000 for local causes through the year.”

Keywords: London

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Law firm reports ‘positive’ year as it celebrates 110 years

06:14 Sarah Chambers
Staff and their families celebrated Prettys 110th anniversary with a summer garden party.

An East Anglian law firm which celebrated its 110th anniversary this year has reported a “positive” year, with an unprecedented rise new instructions for the employment team.

Smaller breweries toast new ale contract with Co-op

Yesterday, 06:12 Sarah Chambers
Steve Magnall, chief executive of St Peter�s Brewery

Five breweries in the East of England are celebrating after scooping contracts with the Co-op to supply around 60 of the community retailer’s food stores.

Energy-saving project completed at Sutton Hoo

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Sarah Chambers
Sutton Hoo has installed 172 high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules on the roof of the visitor centre, in partnership with Panasonic

An energy-saving project has been completed at ancient National Trust site Sutton Hoo.

Boost for Stansted as Eurowings announce Munich flights

Friday, December 23, 2016 Sarah Chambers
London Stansted received an early Christmas present this week with the news that German carrier, Eurowings, will begin flights to Munich next summer.

Stansted Airport received an early Christmas present this week with the news that German carrier, Eurowings, will begin flights to Munich next summer.

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

Friday, December 23, 2016 David Vincent
The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.

The Stoke Bridge area - a main approach to Ipswich Waterfront - is dark and dangerous for pedestrians at night.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Which pharmacies are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the Bank Holiday?

File photo dated 17/6/2008 of medicines and drugs on a shelf in a pharmacy as health officials have said that antibiotic use must become cleverer and the number of prescriptions slashed to reverse a recent increase in drug-resistant infections. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday October 10, 2014. The number of reported resistant infections of e-coli in England rose by 12% between 2010 and 2013, which was linked to a 6% increase in prescriptions of antibiotics, Public Health England said. See PA story HEALTH Antibiotics. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Corrie McKeague’s family urge the public to treasure their families this Christmas

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son. L-R Mackeyan McKeague,Nicola Urquhart,Darroch McKeague.

Gallery: Five places for a festive walk in Suffolk

Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Most commented

Boo me, but get behind the players – Mick McCarthy’s message to Ipswich Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bus replacements warning for Suffolk and Essex rail travellers heading to London from Boxing Day onwards

Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24