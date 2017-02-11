Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lloyds Bank East of England PMI report shows continued strong demand during January

07:30 13 February 2017

Steve Elsom of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Steve Elsom of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

million dollar faces

Business in the East of England saw strong demand for their goods and services during January and continued to create new jobs despite a slight slowdown in output growth, according to the latest Lloyds Bank Regional PMI report.

Comment

The East of England Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), where any reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity, fell to 56.4 in January, down from 59.8 in December.

but the data from January showed that business activity, new orders and employment all continued to increase, and more quickly than the UK average, despite the rate of growth easing when compared with December.

The weak pound continued to have an effect on costs, however, with average prices for raw materials, salaries and fuel rising at the fastest pace in almost six years. This drove many businesses to pass on part of their higher cost burden to customers in the form of raised prices.

Steve Elsom, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “Firms across the East of England kicked off the new year on a strong footing, with significant growth of order books, business activity and new jobs.

“There were, however, signs of inflationary pressure due to the weaker pound and a slight stall in economic growth in comparison with December, which could affect price-conscious consumers in the coming months.”

The Lloyds Bank Regional PMI, or purchasing managers’ index, is a leading economic health-check of UK regions. It is based on responses from manufacturers and services businesses about the volume of goods and services produced during January compared with a month earlier.

Keywords: United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Lloyds Bank East of England PMI report shows continued strong demand during January

15 minutes ago Duncan Brodie
Steve Elsom of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Business in the East of England saw strong demand for their goods and services during January and continued to create new jobs despite a slight slowdown in output growth, according to the latest Lloyds Bank Regional PMI report.

The Week Ahead: Thomson holidays owner Tui to deliver first quarter update

06:30 RAVENDER SEMBHY
Thomson and First Choice owner TUI will deliver a first quarter trading update this week.

Thomson owner Tui will update the market on its first quarter trading figures this week as the City looks for any indication that a strong trend in British bookings last year continued into 2017.

Thaxted nutritionist rises to gluten-free bread challenge with launch of MannaVida

Yesterday, 08:50 Duncan Brodie
Dan Jennings and Davina Steel of MannaVida exhibiting at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair

A professional nutritionist who found herself facing a restricted diet has launched her own business, producing gluten-free bread and flour mixes.

NFU secretary at Saffron Walden scoops accolade for helping members

Yesterday, 06:18 Sarah Chambers
Roger Willmott, National Farmers' Union (NFU) group secretary at Saffron Walden, flanked by NFU East regional director Robert Sheasby and NFU president Meurig Raymond at the awards event at the House of Lords.

A group secretary for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said he was “honoured” after scooping a regional award for his efforts.

Video: ‘Wall-to-wall chain stores and charity shops’ – stark outlook if rates rise 177% in Southwold

Saturday, February 11, 2017 Tom Potter
Businesses in Southwold protesting about business rate rises - up to 300% for some of them and an average of 177% - coming into force this spring. They have put posters to show the increases in all of their windows.

High Street traders are predicting “tragic” consequences if the Government sees through plans to raise business rates by an average of 177% in Southwold.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Police hunt two joyriders who crashed stolen BMW X5 into front of older couple’s home in Clacton

An Essex Police cordon. Library image

Janice and John Woodhams enjoy special reasons for celebration at Spring Lodge, Woolverstone

Janice and John Woodhams celebrated their birthdays and wedding anniversary at Spring Lodge, Woolverstone. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Video: Dog walker reveals how she stumbled across £50m of cocaine on Hopton beach

Valerie McGee with her dog Rudey who found £50 million of cocaine on Hopton beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

North Stander: A win for all Town fans to really savour, how quickly things change!

Emyr Huws waves at the travelling fans at Villa Park after the win

Most commented

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24