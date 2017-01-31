Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major contracts put Ipswich-based SEH French on track for another record year

06:45 31 January 2017

Work on the new office block being built in Princes Street, Ipswich, by SEH French.

Work on the new office block being built in Princes Street, Ipswich, by SEH French.

Archant

Suffolk-based construction company SEH French is looking forward to a positive year ahead, following a record trading performance in 2016.

Comment

SEH French, based in White House Road, Ipswich, generated revenue of more than £16m last year and is on track for even bigger things in 2017, having already secured contracts worth £18m for the year ahead.

During last year, the company procured two multi-million pound projects, for a new four- and five-storey, 55,000sq ft office block being developed in Princes Street, Ipswich, by Churchmanor Estates for regional law firm Birketts, and a 129,000sq ft facility in Snetterton for pet food firm Natures Menu.

However, SEH French also continues to work on more traditional refurbishment and construction projects within the local community, including two contracts recently awarded by Suffolk County Council for work at White House Primary School in Ipswich and Great Heath Primary School in Bury St Edmunds.

The company is one of just three contractors to have been retained on the council’s contract framework, now on to its third generaton, since day one.

Other recent projects include the conversion of a first floor office block into a new Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich, the refurbishment of two dementia wards at Ipswich Hospital and the construction of a two-storey office building for Christies Care in Saxmundham.

Staff numbers at SEH French, which is part of One Group Construction, have grown by 10% since early 2015 to nearly 50 and director Simon Girling says East Anglia remains a buoyant place to do business, even in the post-Brexit vote climate.

“With the support of One Group Construction, the last couple of years has seen substantial change and growth within the business,” he said. “We’ve secured some high profile projects with clients which has facilitated this growth, but we’ve also maintained the strong company ethos on which SEH French has been built.

“The talented, experienced and versatile team that we are continuing to grow means we are able to work with clients on a breadth of projects, ranging in value from £200,000 to £10m.

“We’re feeling incredibly positive about 2017 and are looking forward to working with all our clients to continue to deliver projects professionally and efficiently.”

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Ipswich Hospital Suffolk County Suffolk

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Royal Dutch Shell agrees £3bn sale of North Sea assets to Chrysaor

08:45 Ravender Sembhy
Around 400 staff are expected to transfer following the sale by Royal Dutch Shell of a package of assets in the North Sea to Chrysaor in a deal valued at up to £3bn. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Royal Dutch Shell is to sell off a package of North Sea assets for up to 3.8bn US dollars (£3bn) to smaller rival Chrysaor as it continues its divestment drive.

Major contracts put Ipswich-based SEH French on track for another record year

06:45 Duncan Brodie
Work on the new office block being built in Princes Street, Ipswich, by SEH French.

Suffolk-based construction company SEH French is looking forward to a positive year ahead, following a record trading performance in 2016.

Parkdean Resorts plans £7.5m investment in East Anglian holiday parks

Yesterday, 17:03 Bethany Whymark
Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The UK’s largest holiday park operator is planning major improvements at sites in Norfolk and Suffolk as part of a multi-million pound national investment.

Stansted Airport gains New York link with launch of Bliss business jet service

Yesterday, 15:49 Duncan Brodie
The interior of a Bliss Jet Gulfstream G550 aircraft.

A new business jet service linking Stansted with New York’s LaGuardia Airport is to be launched in the spring.

Southwold-based Adnams’ Old Ale named by CAMRA as Champion Beer of East Anglia

Yesterday, 11:57 Duncan Brodie
From left, Anya Ledwith, director of ESHCon, presents the Edie Sustainability Leaders Award for Water Management to Richard Carter, head of finance and sustainability at Adnams, and Benedict Orchard, the brewer's environmental sustainability manager, accompanied by Mark Watson, comedian and event compére. Photo: Joe D Miles/Edie Awards

Southwold-brewed Adnams Old Ale has been named Champion Beer of East Anglia by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Town boss McCarthy appears resigned to not landing a striker ahead of deadline

Marley Watkins has reportedly had a transfer request rejected by Barnsley

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Woman rescued from trapped vehicle after crash in Hayes Road, Clacton

The ambulance service was called to the scene.

Who are Ipswich Town’s new signings in the January transfer window?

Can you guess the players in our Ipswich Town faceswap quiz?

Most commented

More than 100 attend Colchester’s ‘Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’

Protestors gathered outside Colchester Town Hall for the demonstration. Credit: Maria Wilby

Ipswich Town new boy Danny Rowe is glad he didn’t quit football for good

Danny Rowe

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road

Town boss relishing the chance to ‘put the brakes’ on Championship high-fliers

Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring with a first half strike at Preston

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24