Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

PUBLISHED: 17:07 02 November 2018

M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Copyright 2018 All Rights Reserved

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

M&S foodstore. Picture: Ian TuttleM&S foodstore. Picture: Ian Tuttle

Marks and Spencer has today announced it will be opening the doors to the food hall in Walton-on-the-Naze on November 28.

In a major blow to neighbouring Clacton, Marks and Spencer closed its town centre branch there earlier in the year, as well as a branch in Newmarket.

The retailer, which is 134 years old this year, is set to report another dip in profits next week as the retailer’s clothing and food divisions come under pressure during a major restructuring.

The high street giant is tipped by City analysts to book a fall in underlying pre-tax profit of as much as 14 per cent to £188 million for the first half of the year.

Located on Arthur Ransome Way, the new store will be led by Store Manager, Lisa Johnson, alongside her team of 50 colleagues. Ms Johnson, who has worked at M&S for 21 years, said: “My team and I are really excited about our new store in Walton-on-the-Naze. We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service for the community and the new Foodhall will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation.£

M&S Walton-on-the-Naze, which has 50 car parking spaces, will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service.

Through the use of new digital devices called Honeywells, colleagues will be on hand to help customers by quickly looking up if products are in stock.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

32 minutes ago Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

59 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Video From celebrity footballers’ sports cars to life-sized cows, this company has it wrapped up

14:58 Jessica Hill
A custom-designed wrap for a Ferrari 458 Premier Signs of Colchester, a family business, is celebrating 20 years of growth. Back, left to right, Jake Bell, Sean Aldous, Harry Longhurst, Danny Wilkes, James Johnson and Chris De Gidts. Front, Scott Thorburn, Koba (the bulldog) and Grant Thorburn. Picture: JAKE BELL

WATCH a Ferrari 458 being wrapped in green and black graffiti style, and find out which current Strictly Come Dancing star had their car wrapped in Colchester

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

14:44 David Vincent
Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Asda has announced its decision to close its Newmarket supermarket, with the loss of dozens of jobs in the town.

Will Clacton get its Christmas Wonderland after all?

11:03 Jessica Hill
St John's Nursery's Winter Wonderland attraction

A nursery in Clacton can celebrate a merrier Christmas this year, because its fight against Tendring District Council (TDC) over its Winter Wonderland has been put on hold.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide