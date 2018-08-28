M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew Copyright 2018 All Rights Reserved

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

M&S foodstore. Picture: Ian Tuttle M&S foodstore. Picture: Ian Tuttle

Marks and Spencer has today announced it will be opening the doors to the food hall in Walton-on-the-Naze on November 28.

In a major blow to neighbouring Clacton, Marks and Spencer closed its town centre branch there earlier in the year, as well as a branch in Newmarket.

The retailer, which is 134 years old this year, is set to report another dip in profits next week as the retailer’s clothing and food divisions come under pressure during a major restructuring.

The high street giant is tipped by City analysts to book a fall in underlying pre-tax profit of as much as 14 per cent to £188 million for the first half of the year.

Located on Arthur Ransome Way, the new store will be led by Store Manager, Lisa Johnson, alongside her team of 50 colleagues. Ms Johnson, who has worked at M&S for 21 years, said: "My team and I are really excited about our new store in Walton-on-the-Naze. We'll be working hard to provide outstanding service for the community and the new Foodhall will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation."

M&S Walton-on-the-Naze, which has 50 car parking spaces, will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service.

Through the use of new digital devices called Honeywells, colleagues will be on hand to help customers by quickly looking up if products are in stock.