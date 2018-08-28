Partly Cloudy

Ipswich warehousing firm hopes to offer fully-bonded facility in coming months

PUBLISHED: 12:19 23 October 2018

Globex team from left, Andy Wilding, Shaun Rudduck, Ian Wilding, Nick Wilding and Carl Hawes Picture: GLOBEX FREIGHT MANAGEMENT

Globex Freight Management

A warehousing firm says it has seen encouraging growth in demand for its facility over the last year.

Globex Freight Management, based at Martlesham Heath, Ipswich, which this year celebrates 15 years in the shipping industry, said it had faced “tough times” but had grown significantly.

The firm, now run by directors Andy Wilding and Shaun Rudduck, was launched in 2003 by Mr Wilding and wife Kim.

Martlesham-based shipping firm, Globex Freight Management, which employs six staff for its 7,000sq ft facility, said it hopes to offer a fully-bonded warehouse in the coming months.

“I am extremely proud that Shaun, Kim and I have built the business to what it is today,” said Mr Wilding.

“Having originally been on my own with help from my wife, owning a top-quality warehousing facility and providing services to clients all over the globe was something we could only have dreamed of.”

