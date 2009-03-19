Partly Cloudy

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

08:00 23 December 2016

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.

ian enness 07768 667352

An Ipswich pub has re-opened, following a six-figure investment, and creating 10 new jobs in the process.

The Mayor of Ipswich, Roger Fern, cut the ribbon at the Golf Hotel on Foxhall Road after a significant transformation.

As part of the investment, the Greene King owned pub has received a complete makeover, introducing a lighter colour scheme, signature pieces of furniture and fresh, contemporary flooring.

The bar has also been completely revamped, with the introduction of an extended selection of local and national ales, and world beers. High definition 4k TVs have been installed throughout, and subscriptions to Sky Sports and BT Sport will make it an even better place to watch live sport.

In addition, the food offering has been enhanced with the pub unveiling a new menu that features dishes such as jerk chicken and slow cooked pork belly.

Golf Hotel general manager Kirsty Mclaughlin, said: “The opening was a real success with great feedback on the delicious new menu and the fantastic interiors. We’re extremely pleased to be able to offer even better surroundings to both our loyal and new guests alike.

“My team and I look forward to welcoming more guests to the Golf Hotel in the coming weeks.”

