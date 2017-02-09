Millennial men are earning thousands of pounds less than the generation before them

Millennial men have become the first generation to earn less than their predecessors, according to research by the Resolution Foundation.

A study found men aged 22 to 30 were suffering from “stunted” pay progress with a pay deficit of £12,500 compared to those born between 1966 and 1980 – known as Generation X.

While this has caused the gender pay gap to narrow, the think tank said it was for the wrong reasons.

Its analysis showed the main reason for slower pay growth was a shift towards men working in lower-skilled or part-time jobs, with the proportion of low-paid work done by men increasing by 45% since 1993.

The foundation said young men had not fully benefitted from an overall shift in the UK labour market away from low and mid-skilled jobs to more high-skilled ones over the past two decades.

Meanwhile, young women have been bucking the trend with a massive shift into higher-skilled positions.

Torsten Bell, executive director at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The long-held belief that each generation should do better than the last is under threat. Millennials – those born between 1981 and 2000 – today are the first to earn less than their predecessors.

“While that in part reflects their misfortune to come of age in the midst of a huge financial crisis, there are wider economic forces that have seen young men in particular slide back.

“Millennial men have earned less than the generation before them in every year of their working lives – a pay deficit that adds up to £12,500 by the time they reach 30.

“This is in part due to major shifts in the world of work with many more young men moving into lower-skilled jobs in shops and restaurants, and doing many of those jobs part-time.

“The fact that young women have bucked this trend by moving overwhelmingly into higher-skilled roles is welcome and suggests that the disruptive force of automation has met its match in the forward march of education and feminism.”

