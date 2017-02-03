Partly Cloudy

Mortgage affordability unaffected by 7% rise in house prices in 2016, Halifax report says

03 February, 2017 - 08:51
Generic view over Norwich City. Mile Cross towers / houses / housing / property / for sale / rental / renting / developing / developments / population / neighbourhood / neighbours PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

Generic view over Norwich City. Mile Cross towers / houses / housing / property / for sale / rental / renting / developing / developments / population / neighbourhood / neighbours PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

A report has found mortgage affordability has remained stable over the past year despite a hike in house prices.

Halifax calculated new borrowers could expect to spend 30% of their take-home pay on their mortgage in the final quarter of 2016 – unchanged from the same quarter the year before, despite average house prices rising by 7% in the same period.

But the average percentage of borrowers’ incomes taken up by mortgage payments is well below the peak of 48% reached in the third quarter of 2007.

In East Anglia mortgage payments were slightly below the average, taking up 28.1% of earnings – down considerably from the long-term average of 35.1% between 1983 and 2003.

Halifax put the lack of change down to a further dip in mortgage rates during 2016.

The bank assumed a borrower – a first-time buyer or a home mover – had a 30% deposit to put down and used Bank of England figures to calculate average mortgage rates and Office for National Statistics (ONS) data for average earnings figures.

Martin Ellis, a housing economist at Halifax, said: “Looking back almost a decade, there has been a considerable improvement in housing affordability across the country, which has been maintained over the past year as further falls in mortgage rates have offset the effects of higher house prices.”

Mortgage payments as a proportion of earnings are lowest in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Halifax said, taking up around a fifth of incomes.

In London, mortgage payments swallow up nearly half (48.6%) of earnings. It is the only region where mortgage payments are still above their long-term average as a proportion of earnings.

Did you take out a mortgage in 2016? What was your experience? Email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk

