Movers & Shakers: Juliet Harvey joins family law team at Birketts

From left: Katie Beaven, Sarina Bailey, Juliet Harvey and Oliver Gravell of Birketts’ family law team. Archant

Juliet Harvey, a Chartered Legal Executive and Collaborative Lawyer, has joined the family law team at regional law firm Birketts as a senior associate.

Juliet has extensive experience both regionally and nationally dealing with family issues including divorce, children and financial issues having worked with an established and well regarded local firm for the past 29 years.

Juliet is a director and national committee member of Resolution, which represents 6,500 family justice professionals. She also sits on the committee of local Resolution groups in Cambridge and Ipswich.

Oliver Gravell, partner and head of the family law team, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Juliet to the team. She is a fantastic addition to our team. I am delighted also to confirm that Sarina Bailey has qualified into the family law team, after spending much of the training contract within the department. Sarina specialises in all aspects of family law including divorce, financial proceedings and matters relating to children.”

Juliet will be based at the firm’s Ipswich and Cambridge offices but will also support colleagues across Birketts’ other offices in Chelmsford and Norwich.

::Law firm Prettys, which has offices in Ipswich and Chelmsford, is expanding its employment and dispute resolution teams with two new solicitors.

Zoe Parker joins the employment law team in Ipswich with nine years’ experience working in the city for a range of clients in central government, a stock exchange, a high street bank as well as for a multi-national company in Switzerland.

Michael Large joins the dispute resolution team in Chelmsford with a wealth of experience in property and commercial dispute resolution. He has expertise in litigation in county courts, high court and court of appeal as well as alternative dispute resolution including mediation and arbitrations.

Chief executive Ian Carr said: “I am delighted to welcome Zoe and Michael to the team. They both bring a broad range of experience that will be an asset to Prettys’ clients. After a successful year in 2016 we are looking forward to continuing to offer a high level of service and great results for our clients across all practice areas.”

::Trade mark attorneys Ward Trade Marks, based at Wickhambrook, near Newmarket, has hired a new specialist lawyer.

Angela Thornton-Jackson is a Chartered Trade Mark Attorney with more than 17 years’ experience in trade mark private practice and has worked with many companies advising on all aspects of global brands, including clearance searches, trade mark prosecution and infringement advice.

She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA) and a professional representative before the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EU IPO).

“I’m thrilled,” she said.

Founder Rachael Ward welcomed her appointment.

“This gives us even greater breadth and depth to ensure our clients have the best trade mark protection possible both in the UK and across dozens of overseas markets,” she said.

“As the fifth member of the Ward Trade Marks team, Angela’s appointment is a significant step forwards in our growing success.”

::Colchester-based marketing and association management agency CJAM Group has increased its team by four following a successful 2016 with 12 new client wins.

Sarah Gale, head of communications, has 30 years’ experience of journalism, PR and marketing communications across a broad range of industries both agency-side and in-house. She brings proven expertise of strategic planning and creating targeted, engaging content for clients.

Becky Hart recently graduated from the University of East London with a first class honours degree in advertising and has been appointed account manager for the firm’s marketing arm.

Hayley Owen and Liz Pryke join as account managers, working with a number of associations including the Crime Writers Association, International Forecourts Standards Forum and The Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Power Systems and ancillary equipment.

Hayley, who previously worked for Colne Housing, is employing her detailed knowledge of providing business and marketing support to senior executives and board members in her new role. With significant expertise in project management and change management at a major water supplier, Liz has an excellent understanding of business efficiencies and customer service improvement.

Managing director Christine Joyce said: “Our expansion is a direct result of new business wins and prepares the way for a great 2017. Clients are already benefiting from Sarah, Becky, Liz and Hayley’s skills and experience.”

::Colchester-based PR and digital marketing agency Mosaic Publicity has strengthened its team with the appointment of a highly-experienced strategic PR manager.

Jenny Grinter, former head of communications at the University of Essex, joins as PR and digital account manager.

Jenny, a former journalist with the Colchester Gazette and East Anglian Daily Times, has 25 years’ experience in senior media and communications roles in the county.

She served as head of media and public relations for Essex Police, managing media relations during major incidents including a hijacking at Stansted Airport, before joining the University of Essex in 2001.

She has expertise in PR strategy and campaign development, crisis management, media training, internal communications, print and electronic publications.

Chief executive Karen Ainley said: “Jenny will bring a wide range of high-level , creative PR and communications skills to our team. I have worked with Jenny co-presenting highly popular media training courses for the University, and her passion for powerful communications will be invaluable to our clients.”

Jenny said: “I am excited to be joining Mosaic’s multi-skilled team. PR and communications is a fast-changing industry and I look forward to working on wide-ranging campaigns and projects and devising tailored training for both commercial and public sector organisations.”

::Financial services provider Scrutton Bland has strengthened its employee benefits and rewards service with the appointment of three new members of staff to the team.

James Bolton was appointed as partner last October. He is a Fellow of the Pensions Management Institute (FPMI) and associate of the Personal Finance Society (APFS). He has more than 28 years’ experience, and will now be supported by the appointment of Laurie Clark, Jennie Stringer and Tom Scase.

Laurie Clark becomes senior employee benefits consultant and brings with him more than 26 years’ experience in providing independent financial advice to businesses and advising on a full range of corporate benefits including, pensions, auto enrolment and retirement options, as well as life assurance, income protection, critical illness and private medical insurance.

Jennie Stringer takes up the role of employee benefits relationship manager. She has extensive experience in working with trustees, actuaries and supporting employers in managing their pension schemes and associated benefits effectively.

Tom Scase joins as an employee benefits client support, supporting clients in ensuring that all aspects of their benefits are up to date and providing claims assistance and renewals support.

The Employee Benefits (EB) service of Scrutton Bland is based in Cambridge, Ipswich and Colchester and serves corporate clients throughout the South East, East Anglia and London.

Managing partner Tim O’Connor said: “I am thrilled that Laurie, Jennie and Tom will be joining us and look forward to what promises to be a great year ahead.”