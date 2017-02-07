Nestle chewing over measures to help cut sugar in its products

Chocolate bars could be set for a svelter shape in a raft of ideas from food giant Nestle to help lower sugar content.

The producer of Kit Kat and Aero bars says reformulation, ingredient substitution and new technologies are among ways to tackle the problem.

In an effort to cut childhood obesity in England, Public Health England (PHE) is looking to set targets to reduce total calories in a range of products – but some suggestions have left a bitter taste in producers’ mouths.

Most high-sugar products including yoghurt, fizzy drinks and breakfast cereals can be reformulated with artificial sweeteners but confectioners say this can ruin the taste or even have a laxative effect.

During a 2016 survey, in Norfolk more than one in five children (22.4%) aged four to five was found to be overweight with almost one in ten (9.6%) classed as obese.

A Nestle spokesman said: “While re-sizing is an effective way to reduce sugar, calories and fat from confectionery, it is certainly not the only choice.

“Recipe reformulation, ingredient substitution and the use of new technologies are all possibilities and with the right investment behind them, could deliver significant reductions.

“Nestle is in the process of looking at all options and we are keeping in close contact with PHE while they establish their sugar reduction programme.”

Nestle says its researchers have found a way to structure sugar differently so that up to 40% less could be used but it would seem to taste as sweet.

The company is patenting its findings and will begin to use this faster-dissolving sugar across a range of its confectionery products from 2018.