Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nestle chewing over measures to help cut sugar in its products

07 February, 2017 - 08:50
A general view of the Nestle factory in Hayes, Middlesex. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday February 10, 2016. Nestle has announced it has terminated its partnership with the IAAF because of negative publicity surrounding recent corruption and doping allegations involving the world athletics governing body. See PA story ATHLETICS IAAF. Photo credit should read Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

A general view of the Nestle factory in Hayes, Middlesex. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday February 10, 2016. Nestle has announced it has terminated its partnership with the IAAF because of negative publicity surrounding recent corruption and doping allegations involving the world athletics governing body. See PA story ATHLETICS IAAF. Photo credit should read Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Chocolate bars could be set for a svelter shape in a raft of ideas from food giant Nestle to help lower sugar content.

Comment

The producer of Kit Kat and Aero bars says reformulation, ingredient substitution and new technologies are among ways to tackle the problem.

In an effort to cut childhood obesity in England, Public Health England (PHE) is looking to set targets to reduce total calories in a range of products – but some suggestions have left a bitter taste in producers’ mouths.

Most high-sugar products including yoghurt, fizzy drinks and breakfast cereals can be reformulated with artificial sweeteners but confectioners say this can ruin the taste or even have a laxative effect.

During a 2016 survey, in Norfolk more than one in five children (22.4%) aged four to five was found to be overweight with almost one in ten (9.6%) classed as obese.

A Nestle spokesman said: “While re-sizing is an effective way to reduce sugar, calories and fat from confectionery, it is certainly not the only choice.

“Recipe reformulation, ingredient substitution and the use of new technologies are all possibilities and with the right investment behind them, could deliver significant reductions.

“Nestle is in the process of looking at all options and we are keeping in close contact with PHE while they establish their sugar reduction programme.”

Nestle says its researchers have found a way to structure sugar differently so that up to 40% less could be used but it would seem to taste as sweet.

The company is patenting its findings and will begin to use this faster-dissolving sugar across a range of its confectionery products from 2018.

Keywords: National

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

BP reports loss of almost $1bn in 2016 amid “challenging” oil prices

17 minutes ago Press Association
File photo dated 15/08/13 of a BP filling station, as the oil giant said it will pay out 175 million US dollars (£121.3 million) to investors over claims that the oil giant's management misled them about the severity of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday June 3, 2016. The settlement relates to shareholders who bought BP stock soon after the disaster, later claiming that the company understated its magnitude in order to prop up the share price. See PA story CITY BP. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Oil giant BP may wait a while to be back in black with losses of $999m (£803m) in 2016, despite a year-end rallying of crude oil prices.

Holiday lets agency Best of Suffolk reports strong start to 2017

33 minutes ago Duncan Brodie
Best of Suffolk founders Alex and Naomi Terry outside its office at Badingham.

A Suffolk holiday cottage lettings agency has reported a strong start to 2017, with a record level of sales achieved during January.

BRC chief says caution “topped the new year shopping list” after eight-year low in festive sales growth

09:35 Press Association
Christmas shopping in Norwich on Saturday December 11th 2010

An eight-year low for festive sales growth is the latest sign that consumers are tightening their belts.

Nestle chewing over measures to help cut sugar in its products

08:50 Bethany Whymark
A general view of the Nestle factory in Hayes, Middlesex. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday February 10, 2016. Nestle has announced it has terminated its partnership with the IAAF because of negative publicity surrounding recent corruption and doping allegations involving the world athletics governing body. See PA story ATHLETICS IAAF. Photo credit should read Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Chocolate bars could be set for a svelter shape in a raft of ideas from food giant Nestle to help lower sugar content.

Ipswich-based alternative finance provider Fleximize becomes founding member of new industry association

06:40 Duncan Brodie
Peter Tuvey of Fleximize.

Suffolk-based alternative finance provider Fleximize has become a founder-member of a new association created to promote high standards within the sector.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Gallery: See our archive photos marking 25 years of RAF Mildenhall’s 100th Air Refueling Wing

RAF Mildenhall memories A USAF refuelling wing at RAF Mildenhal KC135R Stratotanker and a rarely seen B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber rising to take on board fuel high over the Scottish Highlands

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24