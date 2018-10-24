Partly Cloudy

New Anglia LEP reveals further £500,000 funding pot for Norfolk and Suffolk revenue projects

24 October, 2018 - 11:24
Just a week after announcing a £19m fund for Norfolk and Suffolk businesses, the New Anglia LEP has announced it has a further £500,000 to invest in revenue projects in the region.

Unlike the £19m pot, which was part of a Growth Deal with central government, the £500,000 has been raised by business rates generated on LEP’s Norfolk and Suffolk Enterprise Zones.

This is the first time the LEP has ventured into revenue projects, with Chris Starkie, chief executive of the LEP, saying: “We’re looking to provide revenue funding for innovative projects which can punch above their weight, helping to deliver the aims of the Economic Strategy and supercharge economic growth.”

How the money will be allocated is yet to be decided, and is open to businesses of all industries as long as they can prove the investment is good value for money, creates an additional skill or service to the ‘normal business’ of a company, is sustainable, and fits with the economic strategy.

Interested organisations should contact Iain.Dunnett@newanglia.co.uk to request an application form.

The deadline for applications is December 21.

Project appraisals will take place in January and February 2019, with the announcement of successful projects anticipated to take place in early April 2019.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Video: Adverts from Ford, Nissan and Fiat banned for encouraging reckless driving

11:57 Eleanor Pringle
A screenshot from the banned Ford Mustang advert. Picture: Advertising Standards Agency

Adverts for Ford, Nissan and Fiat Chrysler have been banned for endorsing irresponsible driving.

New product for the Royal sport of pigeon racing

18:27 David Vincent
Award for Harkers at the PATS pets products show, in the New Product Showcase Gordon Thomas, PATS organiser; James Hancock, Sales and Marketing Director for Petlife/Harkers and Karen Pickwick, pbwnews director. Picture: NEIL POPE

Bury St Edmunds-based Harkers, and sister company Petlife International, had a successful return to Telford International Centre for the PATS International show which is visited by hundreds of pet retailers, suppliers and businesses in the pet trade.

Another office for business rescue specialists

17:03 David Vincent
Gary Rupping, who is leading the new Colchester office for business rescue and insolvency specialists McTear Williams and Wood Picture; MCTEAR WILLIAMS AND WOOD

Business rescue and insolvency specialist McTear Williams & Wood has opened a new office in the heart of Colchester extending its network of offices in East Anglia to six.

