Another office for business rescue specialists

Gary Rupping, who is leading the new Colchester office for business rescue and insolvency specialists McTear Williams and Wood Picture; MCTEAR WILLIAMS AND WOOD Archant

Business rescue and insolvency specialist McTear Williams & Wood has opened a new office in the heart of Colchester extending its network of offices in East Anglia to six.

Gary Rupping, associate, will be based in the Colchester office.

Mr Rupping said: “I am very pleased to be based in my home town providing a local service to business owners and their professional advisors.”

Andrew McTear added: “As the leading business rescue and insolvency specialists in East Anglia we want to make our unrivalled range of services more accessible in Colchester and around.”

There are other East Anglian offices in Ipswich, Chelmsford, Cambridge, Norwich and Peterborough.

The newly opened Colchester office 2 West Stockwell Street, Colchester, telephone 01206 934950