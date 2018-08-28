Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds officially opens doors

PUBLISHED: 09:27 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:27 02 November 2018

Ben Cunningham and Margaret Marks, mayor of St Edmundsbury, officially open the Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Ben Cunningham and Margaret Marks, mayor of St Edmundsbury, officially open the Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

The first escape room in Bury St Edmunds – designed to test skills, teamwork and patience – officially opened its doors last month.

The Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds has officially opened Picture: MICHAEL STEWARDThe Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds has officially opened Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The Evidence Room, based at 82 Risbygate Street in the town, is the brainchild of Ben Cunningham, who wanted to give Bury its first permanent escape room experience.

A team of between two and six people spend an hour in a room, trying to solve a series of strange puzzles, putting together clues, and thinking outside the box to achieve a goal.

MORE: Could you make it out of Bury St Edmunds’ escape room in under and hour?

Speaking at the official opening, Mr Cunningham, 31, who previously worked for The Royal Society in London providing research grants to scientists, said: “I am buzzing to be honest and so excited. It feels like it was quite a long journey to get here but it feels great to be open.”

Mayor of St Edmundsbury Margaret Marks was at the special ceremony to cut the ribbon alongside guests and others involved in the project.

For more on The Evidence Room, visit www.evidenceroom.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Are all the screens in McDonalds these days a blessing or a curse?

Yesterday, 17:57 Jessica Hill
Self-service screens at McDonalds. Picture: Joel Anderson

A trip to McDonalds these days is a far cry from the dining experience it used to be, with tablets at tables to keep the kids entertained, and self service station screens to order food from.

Will Clacton get its Christmas Wonderland after all?

Yesterday, 17:19 Jessica Hill
St John's Nursery's Winter Wonderland attraction

A nursery in Clacton can celebrate a merrier Christmas this year, because its fight against Tendring District Council (TDC) over its Winter Wonderland has been put on hold.

Eye is to get its new library in the new year

Yesterday, 16:21 Jessica Hill
Eye Library topping out Picture: Simon Buck

A Suffolk market town is to get its new library early next year.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

Yesterday, 13:44 Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Affordability, not Brexit is the major factor in the UK housing market, says Savills

00:01 David Vincent
Colorful English houses facades in blue, pink, yellow and white, pastel colors

UK house prices are set to rise broadly in line with incomes over the next five years, but the traditional north-south divide will turn on its head, with the Midlands, North and Scotland expected to see the strongest increases, according to forecasts from real estate adviser, Savills.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

Video This is the organised crime gang that carried out 200 burglaries

A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Parish council reveals plans to turn former toilets into office space

The former toilets in Long Melford which are set to become office space pending council approval Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide