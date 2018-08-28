The Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds officially opens doors

Ben Cunningham and Margaret Marks, mayor of St Edmundsbury, officially open the Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

The first escape room in Bury St Edmunds – designed to test skills, teamwork and patience – officially opened its doors last month.

The Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds has officially opened Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD The Evidence Room in Bury St Edmunds has officially opened Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The Evidence Room, based at 82 Risbygate Street in the town, is the brainchild of Ben Cunningham, who wanted to give Bury its first permanent escape room experience.

A team of between two and six people spend an hour in a room, trying to solve a series of strange puzzles, putting together clues, and thinking outside the box to achieve a goal.

Speaking at the official opening, Mr Cunningham, 31, who previously worked for The Royal Society in London providing research grants to scientists, said: “I am buzzing to be honest and so excited. It feels like it was quite a long journey to get here but it feels great to be open.”

Mayor of St Edmundsbury Margaret Marks was at the special ceremony to cut the ribbon alongside guests and others involved in the project.

For more on The Evidence Room, visit www.evidenceroom.co.uk