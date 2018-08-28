Heavy Rain

New shop for Halesworth newsagents destroyed by fire

PUBLISHED: 16:30 30 October 2018

DC Patrick Newsagents, Halesworth Photo: David Patrick

DC Patrick Newsagents, Halesworth Photo: David Patrick

Archant

DC Patrick Newsagents has opened on Halesworth Thoroughfare following a devastating fire at the Market Place premises earlier this year.

DC Patrick Newsagents, Halesworth Photo: David PatrickDC Patrick Newsagents, Halesworth Photo: David Patrick

DC Patrick Newsagents has opened on Halesworth Thoroughfare following a devastating fire at the Market Place premises earlier this year.

Owner David Patrick had worked in the shop, which was previously owned by his father, for 35 years.

On the evening of June 11, a fire started in the flat above the shop, soon spreading to the newsagents and adjoining buildings.

David said: “The emergency services were, as always, exemplary in their handling of the situation and I wish to repeat my thanks to everyone present throughout the evening, the entire night and into the next few days.”

Emergency services even saved David’s beloved parrot Edd, and regulars have been enquiring after the shop’s mascot ever since.

He added: “As we watched helplessly at the scene unfolding, I recall most of the town appearing at some point through the evening, everyone expressing their genuine sympathy and support to the most senseless devastation.”

Despite everything, David, with the support of his drivers, vowed that newspapers would still be delivered the next morning.

He then set up a pop-up shop within a week, thanks to the help of Peter Vandijk who offered office space behind his accountants’ office.

“The dedication of my wonderful staff enabled me to concentrate on insurance matters whilst they continued to give service to our loyal customers who supported us with many cards of sincere feelings of sadness and support,” David said.

“The strength I gained from local people’s support was truly cathartic and I will never be able to repay people for their warmth and friendship.”

Meanwhile, it was business as usual in the Framlingham branch.

“I want to say thank you to my manager Kevin and all of his staff for carrying on in that shop as usual,” he added.

On October 7, the new shop opened on The Thoroughfare. It will be the Halesworth shop’s temporary home until the Market Street premises has been rebuilt.

David explained: “I feel the premises has been well received by everyone and whilst we await the new build of 29 Market Place, this new shop promises to be a good new home until the next chapter unveils itself in this ever-changing story.”

But David still reflects on businesses affected on the night of the fire.

“Hunky Dory has relocated back to The Thoroughfare and sadly we won’t see Pinky’s again. Take care Annie and all of you that worked there,” he said.

“Now there is much rebuilding work going on where we all used to be, but let’s not forget our friends who still have businesses to run in Market Place and who also suffered through the events.

“Let’s all stick together and support everyone there and all of our other local shops.

“I was shown what community spirit means, so I hope we can keep this going until we all get back to the new normal,” he concluded.

• DC Patrick is situated at 16 The Thoroughfare, Halesworth, IP19 8AH. The shop is open seven days a week from 5am to 5pm. For more information, call 01986 875229.

