New Anglia LEP and Government Office for Science to co-host Future of the Sea workshop

Business leaders and academics in East Anglia are being invited to help shape the future role of science and technology in addressing long-term issues affecting the sea.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and the Government Office for Science are today hosting a workshop entitled Future of the Sea, with some of the most prominent business leaders, academics and economic developers from Suffolk and Norfolk due to attend.

The Government Office for Science Foresight Team is undertaking a year-long research project to consider the role that science and technology can play in understanding and providing solutions to issues involving the sea and its impact on the wider environment, including global temperatures and carboon dioxide levels.

To support its research, the Foresight Team is hosting a series of workshops with coastal communities to explore a broad range of topics including marine resources, shipping, environmental change, marine technologies and coastal communities, economies, health and wellbeing.

Representatives from the University of East Anglia, Orbis Energy and the East of England Energy Group are among those invited to attend an eastern region workshop, taking place at Beacon Park in Great Yarmouth.

Chris Starkie, managing director of New Anglia LEP, said: “For centuries, our coastal communities have been a driving force for the economy of the East, with international trade through our ports, energy, fishing and tourism all playing their part.

“This project is a signal of the importance Government places in these communities and industries and in the opportunities new advances in science and technology present for the future.”