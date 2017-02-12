NFU secretary at Saffron Walden scoops accolade for helping members
06:18 12 February 2017
Tim Hodges Photography
A group secretary for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said he was “honoured” after scooping a regional award for his efforts.
Roger Wilmott, the NFU’s ‘face of farming’ in Saffron Walden, was named best group secretary in East Anglia at the NFU’s National Achievement Awards.
He received the annual accolade, awarded for outstanding achievement and excellence in membership retention and recruitment, at an awards night held at the House of Lords.
“This was a very proud moment for me but it couldn’t have been achieved without the hard work of all the staff at the Saffron Walden group office,” he said.
NFU regional director Robert Sheasby said: “Roger not only met his recruitment and income targets for the year but also organised an interesting and varied programme of activities for Saffron Walden branch members.”