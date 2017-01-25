Nine jobs created as Krispy Kreme doughnuts comes to the Buttermarket Centre

Buttermarket Ipswich.

Krispy Kreme are putting the finishing touches to their new Buttermarket Centre outlet ahead of the opening on February 7.

Krispy Kreme says it has recruited nine enthusiastic and passionate individuals for its latest Box Store.

Ahead of the store opening the new team members will learn how to make Krispy Kreme’s delicious doughnut range as well as how to provide customers with expert advice on what flavours there are to choose from.

Shaun Sheed, who lives in Suffolk, has been recruited as the store manager and he brings a wealth of experience having previosuly managed a Costa Coffee outlet.

The new manager said: “I am really looking forward to helping spread some Krispy Kreme magic amongst the people of Ipswich.”

Krispy Kreme entered the UK market in 2003 in London and now includes stores in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol.

It currently operates 69 stores across the UK.