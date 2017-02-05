Norse helping to keep East Anglian Air Ambulance in action with donation

Norse employees Abi Grand Jodie Wills present a cheque to Holly Lambert of the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Norse Norse

A commercial service provider is helping keep a medical charity in action with a £1,350 donation.

Norse Commercial Services raised the money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, its chosen charity of the year, through fund-raising events including a bake sale, Dress Down Friday and various raffles.

The cheque was presented to EAAA Nofolk fund-raising manager Holly Lambert by Abi Grand, PA to Norse’s sales director, and Jodie Wills, PA to the company’s HR director.

Ms Lambert said: “Thank you to all Norse staff who took part in raising this money for EAAA.

“We’re delighted that the company will be supporting us again in 2017 and have some exciting ways for staff to get involved.

“However companies and individuals choose to support us, they will be making a huge difference to the lives of people across East Anglia to ensure our medical crews can be there for people when they need us most.”

