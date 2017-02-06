Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norwich & Peterborough Building Society customers ‘don’t have to take any action’

06 February, 2017 - 06:30
The Norwich and Peterborough branch in North Walsham. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

The Norwich and Peterborough branch in North Walsham. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Archant

A beleaguered building society revealed it has no plans to sign up to a government scheme to help customers switch their current accounts - despite proposals to close them.

Comment

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society, which is owned by Yorkshire Building Society Group, recently announced it is planning to close 28 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, with the potential loss of 136 jobs.

However, worried customers complained they have been unable to move their current accounts using the seven-day switch service, introduced following a recommendation from the Independent Commission on Banking, because the building society is not signed up to the scheme.

A Norwich & Peterborough Building Society spokesperson said: “We are in discussions with a number of other current account providers who are keen to work closely with us to make the process for customers as simple, quick and easy as possible. To help customers facilitate a quick and easy switch, we plan to publish a list of providers who’ve given us this assurance and keep this updated. This is in addition to other support and guidance in finding an alternative provider which we will give to customers.

“We carried out a detailed assessment of joining the current account switching system at the time it came into operation. Like other smaller current account providers, we concluded that meeting the cost required to update our technology was not an immediate priority for investment of our members’ money; existing providers have had to spend millions of pounds reconfiguring their technology to deal with the seven-day switching process.”

But they added: “We have a good track record in ensuring switches are successfully completed manually using a dedicated team to manage requests. We are planning to increase the size of our switching team should the proposals go ahead.”

The Yorkshire aims to close 20 Yorkshire Building Society branches in May and 28 N&P branches from September this year, with the N&P brand disappearing by April 2018, and will contact customers directly to explain the changes to their accounts.

It said it was no longer “cost effective” to keep the branches open, with only 23% of its customers having used a branch in 2016.

But some customers have voiced concerns that without the seven-day switch guarantee it could take more than a month to switch their current accounts and they could lose out on incentives being offered by other banks.

The spokesperson for the N&P said: “Until a customer closes or transfers their account, all current accounts will continue to operate as normal until the end of August. We have written to customers to explain the overall proposals and, should they go ahead, will we will contact them again with full details relating to their specific circumstances.” But they added: “At this stage our customers don’t need to take any action.”

Keywords: Norwich

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ryanair reports profit fall of 8% as fares drop to 33 euro per passenger

08:47 Ravender Sembhy, Press Association
Ryanair aircraft.

Average seat prices at Ryanair fell by 17% towards the end of 2016 as it fought off competition from low-budget rivals – causing a hit to its profit.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Thinktank claims mass automation of public sector workforce could be on horizon

25 minutes ago Bethany Whymark
A cleaning robot at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Technology could take almost 250,000 public sector jobs over the next 15 years, a new report has claimed.

Firms told not to “write off” older workers as government looks to get 1m more over 50s into the workforce

10:09 Bethany Whymark
Aviva UK and Ireland Life CEO Andy Briggs has been appointed as the government's business champion for older workers. Picture: Aviva

Employers have been encouraged not “write off” older workers because of their age as the government looks to grow the over 50s workforce by 1m over the next five years.

Do you agree with the CBI’s priorities ahead of next month’s Budget?

10:07 Alan Jones, Press Association
Many firms are struggling to adjust to planned increases in the National Living Wage and plans for an apprenticeship levy, the government is being warned. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

The National Living Wage, the apprenticeship levy and inflationary pressures are weighing heavily on firms, a major business group has warned the government in its Budget submission.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

Most commented

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 players - the top ten!

Allan Hunter enjoys a cigarette after Town's FA Cup semi-final against West Brom. Kevin Beattie and Robin Turner are also in celebratory mood.

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Cook steps down as England captain after being in charge of 59 Tests

Alastair Cook - has stepped down as England Test captain

Gallery: A moment of nostalgia - Ipswich Town vs Reading 1996

Claus Thomsen on the ball for Ipswich Town as they beat Reading in 1996

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 – numbers 20 to 11, Kieron Dyer to Bill Baxter

Kieron Dyer is number 20 in Terry's countdown

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24