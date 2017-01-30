Rain

Parkdean Resorts plans multi-million pound investment in East Anglian holiday parks including in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

30 January, 2017 - 17:03
Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The UK’s largest holiday park operator is planning major improvements at sites in Norfolk and Suffolk as part of a multi-million pound national investment.

1 Comments
Parkdean Resorts are planning a major investment in their East Anglian holiday parks. Picture: Simon BurtParkdean Resorts are planning a major investment in their East Anglian holiday parks. Picture: Simon Burt

Parkdean Resorts announced it would be spending ££7.5m on its East Anglian facilities, to provide new accommodation and retail facilities.

A total of £800,000 will be put towards new caravans and lodges at the Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth, a new acquisition and its only five-star resort.

Across the border in Lowestoft, the Kessingland Beach resort is set for a £1.5m investment, which will see the addition of more accommodation including new caravans and additional plots, a bigger shop, and the extension and refurbishment of the park’s Boathouse Bar and Restaurant to include an outdoor terrace.

Summerfields Holiday Park in Scratby will get 16 brand new plots which can accommodate both caravans and lodges, while £500,000 has been invested in upgrading the park’s existing chalets, bungalows, apartments and maisonettes.

A total of £150,000 will be spent at Sunnydale Holiday Park in Saltfleet, Lincolnshire to upgrade its retail facilities, where Costa coffee will be available.

Additional spend will also be made on general maintenance and enhancements across all nine parks in East Anglia and Lincolnshire.

The works come as part of wider investment across the company, seeing a record £50m being invested in accommodation, retail and leisure facilities around the UK in time for the 2017 season.

As part of this, £17m will be invested into new lodges, caravans and glamping facilities across its 73 holiday parks, with a further £4m on refurbishments to existing caravans and lodges. More than £5.5m will be spent on refurbishing entertainment and leisure venues, and children’s activity areas at many parks.

Parkdean Resorts chief executive John Waterworth said: “It is a truly exciting time for Parkdean Resorts as we gear up for the 2017 season where substantial investment will continue and for what we are confident will be our busiest year yet.

“We are looking forward to introducing these changes which will further enhance our park experience – allowing holidaymakers to create many more amazing memories with family and friends.”

Visit www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk to find out more.

1 comment

  • I hope in their improvements they will allow some money to go towards helping coastal erosion and safety around their sites.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Spooky

    Monday, January 30, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

