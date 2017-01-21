Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 1°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Port of Felixstowe backs new campaign to improve safety, security and the environment

13:13 21 January 2017

Secretary general of IMO Kitack Lim (left) with Clemence Cheng, Chief executive officer HPUK and Managing Director of Europe Division, during a visit to the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, United Kingdom on 17-January-2017. PHOTO: Stephen Waller

Secretary general of IMO Kitack Lim (left) with Clemence Cheng, Chief executive officer HPUK and Managing Director of Europe Division, during a visit to the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, United Kingdom on 17-January-2017. PHOTO: Stephen Waller

© Stephen Waller

Bosses at Britain’s busiest container terminal have given their backing to a new campaign to raise global standards for the safety, security and efficiency of ports.

Comment

The Port of Felixstowe was chosen by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as the focal point for the launch of World Maritime Day 2017.

Clemence Cheng, chief executive officer of the Port of Felixstowe and managing director of Hutchison Ports Europe, welcomed IMO secretary general, Kitack Lim, for a tour of the 700-acre port complex.

The IMO’s campaign Connecting Ships, Ports and People aims to improve cooperation between ports and ships, increasing standards for the safety, security and efficiency of ports, and standardising port procedures by identifying and developing best practice guidance and training.

Mr Cheng said the Port of Felixstowe was fully behind the objectives.

He said: “Hutchison Ports is committed to the highest principles of both operational efficiency and environmental stewardship and, in that regard, our philosophy is closely aligned with that of the secretary general.”

Part of the aim will be to get countries to work together on issues such as efficiency, navigational safety, protection of the marine environment, and maritime security.

Mr Lim said: “The maritime sector, which includes shipping, ports and the people that operate them, can and should play a significant role helping member states to create conditions for increased employment, prosperity and stability ashore through promoting trade by sea; enhancing the port and maritime sector as wealth creators both on land and, through developing a sustainable blue economy, at sea.

“Ultimately, more efficient shipping, working in partnership with a port sector supported by governments, will be a major driver towards global stability and sustainable development for the good of all people.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24