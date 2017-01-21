Port of Felixstowe backs new campaign to improve safety, security and the environment

Secretary general of IMO Kitack Lim (left) with Clemence Cheng, Chief executive officer HPUK and Managing Director of Europe Division, during a visit to the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, United Kingdom on 17-January-2017. PHOTO: Stephen Waller © Stephen Waller

Bosses at Britain’s busiest container terminal have given their backing to a new campaign to raise global standards for the safety, security and efficiency of ports.

The Port of Felixstowe was chosen by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as the focal point for the launch of World Maritime Day 2017.

Clemence Cheng, chief executive officer of the Port of Felixstowe and managing director of Hutchison Ports Europe, welcomed IMO secretary general, Kitack Lim, for a tour of the 700-acre port complex.

The IMO’s campaign Connecting Ships, Ports and People aims to improve cooperation between ports and ships, increasing standards for the safety, security and efficiency of ports, and standardising port procedures by identifying and developing best practice guidance and training.

Mr Cheng said the Port of Felixstowe was fully behind the objectives.

He said: “Hutchison Ports is committed to the highest principles of both operational efficiency and environmental stewardship and, in that regard, our philosophy is closely aligned with that of the secretary general.”

Part of the aim will be to get countries to work together on issues such as efficiency, navigational safety, protection of the marine environment, and maritime security.

Mr Lim said: “The maritime sector, which includes shipping, ports and the people that operate them, can and should play a significant role helping member states to create conditions for increased employment, prosperity and stability ashore through promoting trade by sea; enhancing the port and maritime sector as wealth creators both on land and, through developing a sustainable blue economy, at sea.

“Ultimately, more efficient shipping, working in partnership with a port sector supported by governments, will be a major driver towards global stability and sustainable development for the good of all people.”