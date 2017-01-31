Overcast

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

10:14 31 January 2017

Archant

A deal has been completed today for Anglian Broadcasting Company (Holdings) Ltd to be acquired with a controlling interest by Celador Radio Broadcasting.

The move sees Celador, part of Celador Entertainment, add Anglian’s five radio stations which operate in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk, to its portfolio of 20 local and regional radio stations broadcasting under the brands The Breeze, Sam FM and Fire Radio.

The newly-acquired stations are Dream 100 (Colchester and north east Essex), Town 102, (Ipswich and surrounding area), The Beach (Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and surrounding area), Radio Norwich (Norwich and surrounding area) and North Norfolk (Cromer, Fakenham and North Norfolk).

Lyn Long has been appointed the interim regional managing director.

She previous working for all five stations whilst they were under the ownership of Tindle Radio, which she joined from Capital Gold, having also worked for Archant.

  • Well the takeover can't make Town 102 (and I'm guessing the rest too) any worse. Third-rate unimaginative programming with a playlist whose only aim is not to delight, but to make sure they never play anything that might make people retune. Which is why every commercial radio station (apart from the specialist ones like Jazz FM or Classic FM) plays essentially the same 400 "safe" hits. For me, Town was summed up many years ago when there was a demonstration in Ipswich against Tony Blair's plans for compulsory ID cards - according to their newsreader, No2ID, the organisation that planned the demo was called "number two id".

    beerlover

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

  • I don't know whats worse..the moronic drivel from the smashy & nicey's presenting so called radio programmes or the people who listen to this tosh..!

    Confused.com

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

  • This story is about a month old! Keep up The Evening Star !

    Mark Exton

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

  • Hope Pat Farrell doesn't lose his job at North Norfolk

    Ted Maul

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

  • I'm sure we'll hear the same 20-30 songs all day, every day, no matter who owns Town 102. Dreadful radio station.

    DP

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

