Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Archant Local Impact

International parcel firm becomes Ipswich’s largest ever warehouse tenants

PUBLISHED: 10:32 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 22 August 2018

Unit One Beardmore at Martlesham Heath Business Park. Photographer: Phil Dennis, Savills

Unit One Beardmore at Martlesham Heath Business Park. Photographer: Phil Dennis, Savills

Archant

A parcel delivery firm has let the last remaining unit on Martlesham Heath Business Park in Ipswich.

Redwood (Light Industrial) Propco SARL, advised jointly by Savills and Elsom Spettigue Associates, has let the unit to DPD Group UK Ltd.

The parcel delivery firm has agreed to a new five-year lease for space totalling 32,986 sq ft (3,064 sq m), the largest warehouse letting in Ipswich to date and occupying Unit One Beardmore.

Director in the business space team at Savills Chelmsford Phil Dennis said: “We let the unit to DPD within record time, prior to the previous tenant’s lease expiry, meaning a zero void period and continuity of income for the landlord.

“Martlesham Heath Business Park remains incredibly popular with businesses, providing high quality business accommodation in an established out of town location. Despite limited availability, with over 100 units on the site there is a steady churn of occupiers and we continue to receive significant interest from companies looking to relocate to the park.”

DPD Group UK was advised by SBH.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Essex crisp makers join forces with Virgin Atlantic to launch new crisp flavour

15:49 Sarah Chambers
Fairfields Farm Honey, Butter & Sea Salt crisps Picture: FAIRFIELDS FARM

Essex potato farmers-cum-crisp makers Fairfields Farm has teamed up with a UK airline to launch a new flavour.

New pop up restaurant company draws on the spooky side of Essex history

15:49 Jessica Hill
The Cells, a new restaurant concept opening in Colchester. Picture: Tomo Travelskie

A company is running a series of pop up events designed to be visually spectacular, in the grisly surroundings of a former prison block in Colchester.

Video: The East Anglian firms thriving in the growing market for legal cannabis products

15:46 Jessica Hill
Greg Land and Tim Acton, owners of Canna CBD Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With the increasing liberalisation of cannabis laws gathering pace around the world, a company in Essex is keen to take advantage of the opportunities.

Essex couple who built livestock business from scratch scoop county award

15:17 Sarah Chambers
Women in farming feature - Verity Sharp at her new farm near Halstead. Picture here with husband Michael and son Archie. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A young Essex couple have scooped a coveted county award for their efforts in creating a successful farm diversification.

Could robots be used to replace strawberry pickers at Wilkin & Sons?

13:33 Jessica Hill
Dr Vishuu Mohan's robotic arm Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Robotics experts at the University of Essex are working with world-famous jam makers Wilkin & Sons of Tiptree to look at ways of picking strawberries with robots.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24