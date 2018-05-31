International parcel firm becomes Ipswich’s largest ever warehouse tenants

Unit One Beardmore at Martlesham Heath Business Park. Photographer: Phil Dennis, Savills Archant

A parcel delivery firm has let the last remaining unit on Martlesham Heath Business Park in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redwood (Light Industrial) Propco SARL, advised jointly by Savills and Elsom Spettigue Associates, has let the unit to DPD Group UK Ltd.

The parcel delivery firm has agreed to a new five-year lease for space totalling 32,986 sq ft (3,064 sq m), the largest warehouse letting in Ipswich to date and occupying Unit One Beardmore.

Director in the business space team at Savills Chelmsford Phil Dennis said: “We let the unit to DPD within record time, prior to the previous tenant’s lease expiry, meaning a zero void period and continuity of income for the landlord.

“Martlesham Heath Business Park remains incredibly popular with businesses, providing high quality business accommodation in an established out of town location. Despite limited availability, with over 100 units on the site there is a steady churn of occupiers and we continue to receive significant interest from companies looking to relocate to the park.”

DPD Group UK was advised by SBH.