Richard Western near Framlingham celebrates new qualifications

Employees at Richard Western Ltd near Framlingham have been studying for a Business Improvements NVQ. They all met the required standard.

A Suffolk factory has reported improved output after all its staff were enrolled on an 18-month team-building course.

Richard Western, near Framlingham, said some employees were initially “sceptical” about taking the NVQ in Performing Manufacturing Operations, however “their fears were soon dispelled”.

The company said its main objective was to “build a strong team and improve overall performance”.

“Although this involved the company allowing the employees significant time spread over the 18 months of the course, it was felt that if successful it would show significant benefits for both the employees and the company,” a spokesman added.

The course was run in the factory by trainer Shaun Allen and all employees received their qualifications this week.

“Business is all about people and communication and this course had helped the management appreciate its employees and the whole team communicate better with each other,” the spokesman added.

“The company has seen a positive effect from the course with recognisable improvements in the quality and quantity of production.”