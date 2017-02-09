RICS expects rents to rise faster than house prices in the next five years

Terraced housing on Beaconsfield Road, Norwich.

The cost of renting is expected to increase faster than house prices as landlords look to reduce the number of properties on their books, causing one senior surveyor to call for a “turbo boost” to the market.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said an imbalance between supply and demand in the rental market is predicted to cause a price rise of just over 25% in the next five years – outstripping the predicted house price inflation of just under 20%.

RICS found a net balance of 28% more surveyors feel landlords are likely to scale back rather than grow their portfolios over the next year. Over the next three years, a balance of 26% expect them to decrease their portfolios.

The move is expected to push prices higher for tenants as they compete over a dwindling property supply.

A recent stamp duty hike for landlords and other tax changes are expected to make buy-to-let a less attractive investment, exacerbating the market’s problems over the next few years, RICS said.

The survey was conducted before the Government released its housing white paper this week, which contained plans to boost the rental sector.

Jeremy Blackburn, RICS head of policy, said ministers had listened to RICS’ views on giving the private rental sector more priority alongside owner-occupation and said its supply needed a “turbo boost”.

The survey also found that house prices continued to edge up across the UK in January, with a balance of 25% of surveyors reporting prices rising rather than falling.

RICS said the number of properties for sale across the country remains close to historic lows. Meanwhile, a net balance of 5% of surveyors reported an increase in demand from home buyers rather than a fall.

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS, said: “The scale of the challenge the government faces as it announces its new approach to housing is clearly demonstrated in the results from our latest survey.”