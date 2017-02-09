Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

RICS expects rents to rise faster than house prices in the next five years

09 February, 2017 - 09:10
Terraced housing on Beaconsfield Road, Norwich. <housing mortgage estate agents sale terracing homes first-time buyers town houses> Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: file pic For: EDP file pic Archant Norfolk pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Terraced housing on Beaconsfield Road, Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: file pic For: EDP file pic Archant Norfolk pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Archant © 2006

The cost of renting is expected to increase faster than house prices as landlords look to reduce the number of properties on their books, causing one senior surveyor to call for a “turbo boost” to the market.

Comment

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said an imbalance between supply and demand in the rental market is predicted to cause a price rise of just over 25% in the next five years – outstripping the predicted house price inflation of just under 20%.

RICS found a net balance of 28% more surveyors feel landlords are likely to scale back rather than grow their portfolios over the next year. Over the next three years, a balance of 26% expect them to decrease their portfolios.

The move is expected to push prices higher for tenants as they compete over a dwindling property supply.

A recent stamp duty hike for landlords and other tax changes are expected to make buy-to-let a less attractive investment, exacerbating the market’s problems over the next few years, RICS said.

The survey was conducted before the Government released its housing white paper this week, which contained plans to boost the rental sector.

Jeremy Blackburn, RICS head of policy, said ministers had listened to RICS’ views on giving the private rental sector more priority alongside owner-occupation and said its supply needed a “turbo boost”.

The survey also found that house prices continued to edge up across the UK in January, with a balance of 25% of surveyors reporting prices rising rather than falling.

RICS said the number of properties for sale across the country remains close to historic lows. Meanwhile, a net balance of 5% of surveyors reported an increase in demand from home buyers rather than a fall.

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS, said: “The scale of the challenge the government faces as it announces its new approach to housing is clearly demonstrated in the results from our latest survey.”

Keywords: National

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

New British Airways and Ryanair routes set to deliver further boost to numbers at Stansted

16 minutes ago Duncan Brodie
The main terminal building at Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport has followed a record-breaking year in 2016 by reporting its busiest-ever January.

RICS expects rents to rise faster than house prices in the next five years

09:10 Bethany Whymark
Terraced housing on Beaconsfield Road, Norwich. <housing mortgage estate agents sale terracing homes first-time buyers town houses> Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: file pic For: EDP file pic Archant Norfolk pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

The cost of renting is expected to increase faster than house prices as landlords look to reduce the number of properties on their books, causing one senior surveyor to call for a “turbo boost” to the market.

Millennial men are earning thousands of pounds less than the generation before them

08:31 Bethany Whymark
£20 note £10 note Piggy bank Saving money Savings Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Millennial men have become the first generation to earn less than their predecessors, according to research by the Resolution Foundation.

Department for International Trade ‘Export Hub’ visits Essex

06:15 Duncan Brodie
Stuart Judge, managing director of Crittall Windowns, left, with John Tingle, trade team manager east at the Department for International Trade, during the visit by the DIT's mobile Export Hub to the company's headquarters in Witham

Businesses from across Essex took the opportunity to attend an export “bootcamp” workshop when the Department for International Trade’s mobile Export Hub called at Witham.

Suffolk youth scheme to launch at The Brudenell, Aldeburgh, to make employment an ‘enticing adventure’

Yesterday, 18:22 Andrew Hirst
Young adults are being given the opportunity to gain hands on experience in local businesses around Suffolk as part of a new holiday activity programme that is being launched this month. The Brudenell Hotel will be taking part in the scheme. L-R Lyall Stockman,Rebecca Mercer,Emilia Garvie,Jenny Stockman,Robert Jones and Peter Osborne.

Suffolk youngsters are being offered a behind the scenes look at some of the region’s most successful businesses to help make the transition into employment “an enticing adventure rather than a shock”.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Video: Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

A ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm sees more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen from Clarkes of Walsham outlet.The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets. Officers were called to Clarkes of Walsham at Jimmy's Farm,just past 11pm (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation. The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets.

Car occupants not seriously hurt after police chase ends in crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

New: Sleeping Giants podcast: Aston Villa preview, first look at Emyr Huws and ‘Fearsome February’

Emyr Huws in action during the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24