Rooflight firm eyes expansion in 2017

The Sunsquare team Archant

A Suffolk rooflight company says it is expecting to continue to expand in 2017.

Sunsquare, based in Bury St Edmunds, welcomed a number of new employees in 2016 to bring its workforce to 45 and plans to build on the success of its products, after becoming the first company in the world to have all its products Kitemarked by the BSI.

This year, the firm scooped the EADT Business of the Year award, after winning the medium-sized business category.

Sales director Mark Lambert said: “To be nominated alongside large and well known businesses, such as the Co-op, was an honour. To then go on to win the overall business of the year was the ultimate achievement.

“The award is a testament to the hard work of all those who work at Sunsquare, whose drive and determination to be the very best shines through in every department.

“We are also fortunate to have a large and loyal customer base and long term suppliers who share our ethos.”

All Sunsquare products now include a laminated inner safety pane as standard which also acts as a UV filter, providing domestic and commercial projects with one of the highest specification flat roof skylights on the market.

In 2016, the firm also became one of the first companies to make the transition to the new ISO 9001:2015, and achieved the new environmental ISO 14001:2015 standard by building on the success of a bronze Suffolk Carbon Charter Award.