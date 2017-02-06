Partly Cloudy

Ryanair reports profit fall of 8% as fares drop to 33 euro per passenger

06 February, 2017 - 08:47
Average seat prices at Ryanair fell by 17% towards the end of 2016 as it fought off competition from low-budget rivals – causing a hit to its profit.

The Irish carrier reported a fall of 8% in its profit after tax to 95m euro (£81m) in the three months to December 31.

While traffic increased by 16% to 29m, its average fare dropped to 33 euro per passenger – and the firm has said prices are set to go even lower.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary also said the collapse in sterling following the EU referendum “exacerbated” the hit from falling fares.

He said: “As previously guided, our fares this winter have fallen sharply as Ryanair continues to grow traffic and load factors strongly in many European markets.

“These falling yields were exacerbated by the sharp decline in sterling following the Brexit vote.

“Ryanair responded to this weaker environment by continuing to improve our Always Getting Better customer experience, cutting costs, and stimulating demand through lower fares which has seen load factors jump to record levels.”

Ryanair maintained its full year profit guidance of between 1.3bn euro (£1.12bn) to 1.35bn euro (£1.16bn), but said this is dependent on the absence of any “unforeseen security events” taking place, adding the outlook for 2017 is “cautious”.

In July the carrier said the decision by Britain to quit the European Union was “a surprise and a disappointment”, and it would “pivot” growth away from UK airports and focus more on growing European airports over the next two years.

While the firm has recently extended its growth deal at Stansted and said there may be further opportunities to expand at UK airports, it expects growth in the UK to be “at a slower pace than previously planned”.

Today (Monday) Ryanair reiterated the stance, saying: “While it appears that we are heading for a ‘hard’ Brexit, there is still significant uncertainty in relation to what exactly this will entail.

“This uncertainty will continue to represent a challenge for our business for the remainder of 2017 and 2018.

“We expect sterling to remain volatile for some time and we may see a slowdown in economic growth in both the UK and Europe as we move closer to Brexit.

British airlines are waiting with bated breath to discover whether the UK will remain a member of the EU’s Open Skies aviation free market.

