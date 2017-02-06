Saxmundham-based cycle sales and repair firm Sax Velo is a three-generation family affair

Family business - Jon (Dad), Amelia (apprentice), William (14) and Caroline (Mum) outside the shop in Saxmundham. Grandad Gerald (74) was away at the football but usually also works in the shop.

A passion for cycling has prompted a Suffolk couple to launch their own business – and helped set their daughter on a career path.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jon and Caroline Bray launched Sax Velo, a bike and cycle clothing shop, in Saxmundham, just over a year ago and have already had to relocate to larger premises.

Their daughter Amelia, 16, is also involved in the business full-time, with their son William, 14, and Jon’s father, Gerald, 74, each helping out one day a week.

Caroline Bray, at work behind the counter, welcomes customers of all ages and all levels of cycling experience to the shop. Caroline Bray, at work behind the counter, welcomes customers of all ages and all levels of cycling experience to the shop.

And, having initially started out by helping in the shop while still at school, Amelia has now added a workshop role and embarked on a Cyteck course, an internationally-recognised training programme for cycle technicians.

Jon is still in full-time employment, as a first aid trainer/manager in the energy sector, with the family’s business being mainly run during the week by Caroline and Amelia.

Jon teaching Amelia and William how to remove the front wheel so that the bike can fit safely inside the customer's car. Jon teaching Amelia and William how to remove the front wheel so that the bike can fit safely inside the customer's car.

Caroline says: “Jon began taking part in triathlons around 17 years ago and that developed into a particular passion for cycling.

“The idea of launching a bike shop is more recent and all happened relatively quickly. It was one of those moments when you are never too sure but we thought there was scope in the market for a high street independent bike shop.

Bray and son, Jon with his son William (14) Bray and son, Jon with his son William (14)

“We started gathering information in September 2015 and we opened just a couple of months later, in the November.”

Having initially traded from a unit in Saxmundham High Street, Sax Velo moved last August to its current home in the Market Place.

William (14) answers the phone and provides customer service with a warm and friendly smile William (14) answers the phone and provides customer service with a warm and friendly smile

The shop offers a bespoke service for the UK-designed Moda range of bikes, enabling customers to select their own specification, and also sells new Barracuda and Haro cycles. By the end of February, a range of electric bikes should also have been introduced.

Cycle clothing available at the shop includes the Altura and Endura ranges, plus Abus helmets and Lake shoes.

Caroline Bray, at work behind the counter, welcomes customers of all ages and all levels of cycling experience to the shop. Caroline Bray, at work behind the counter, welcomes customers of all ages and all levels of cycling experience to the shop.

Sax Velo also offers three levels of servicing, Bronze, Silver and Gold, with complete strip-downs and rebuilds also carried out.

Jon works in the shop on Saturdays, and also often in the evenings, in the workshop, collecting cycles for service or returning them.

Jon is supervising Amelia while she removes the wheel. Jon is supervising Amelia while she removes the wheel.

“We want the business to be part of the community and customers have been very supporting,” says Caroline.

Technician ambition for Amelia

Jon demonstrating some of the finer skills involved in bike maintenance to his apprentice and daughter Amelia. Jon demonstrating some of the finer skills involved in bike maintenance to his apprentice and daughter Amelia.

Amelia Bray is working towards a Cyteck 2 qualification through AGT Training, based in Buckinghamshire.

Parents Jon and Caroline did not foresee this when they launched their bike shop and servicing business, Sax Velo, but are delighted that she has become only fifth, and the youngest, female student ever to join the course at AGT.

Jon demonstrating some of the finer skills involved in bike maintenance to his apprentice and daughter Amelia. Jon demonstrating some of the finer skills involved in bike maintenance to his apprentice and daughter Amelia.

Following an intensive two-week residential session at the start, Amelia is now back working at the family business in Saxmundham, with the modular course being assessed in the workplace or through work submitted online.

When she completes the one-year qualification, a Cyteck 3 course is likely follow, covering more advanced areas such as suspensions, hydraulics and electrics.

Amelia is enjoying her apprenticeship and is getting to grips with the technical side of repairs. Amelia is enjoying her apprenticeship and is getting to grips with the technical side of repairs.

Caroline says: “We hope it might encourage other girls to give it a go, since cycling is such a growing sport with so many high-profile female riders.”