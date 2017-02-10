Screwfix seeks community links following opening of new store at Martlesham Heath

Store manager Danielle Drake and colleagues at the new Screwfix branch in Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath. Archant

Building trades supplier Screwfix, a sister company of DIY chain B&Q, has celebrated the opening of a new store at Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, which has created 15 new jobs.

The Gloster Road store forms part of a nationwide expansion plan by the group, which saw it open more than 60 new branches during 2016.

Martlesham Heath store manager Danielle Drake said: “We chose to open a new store in Martlesham Heath because it’s a growing town with a great trade presence. Many of our customers already shopped with us at our Ipswich and Ipswich Whitehouse stores and are delighted to see us here, as they no longer have to travel so far.”

She added: “We have received fantastic support from the local community, who have all shown a keen interest in the store. It has been extremely exciting that we have already attracted repeat business and we are all enjoying getting to know new customers.”

As part of Screwfix’s nationwide stores initiative, the company is also looking to become actively involved with local charities through its own registered charity arm, the Screwfix Foundation, which supports local charities and community projects with donations for projects involving fixing, repairing or maintaining buildings.

Screwfix staff get directly involved in helping community projects and host charity fundraising events within the stores.