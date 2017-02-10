Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Screwfix seeks community links following opening of new store at Martlesham Heath

15:09 10 February 2017

Store manager Danielle Drake and colleagues at the new Screwfix branch in Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath.

Store manager Danielle Drake and colleagues at the new Screwfix branch in Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath.

Archant

Building trades supplier Screwfix, a sister company of DIY chain B&Q, has celebrated the opening of a new store at Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, which has created 15 new jobs.

Comment

The Gloster Road store forms part of a nationwide expansion plan by the group, which saw it open more than 60 new branches during 2016.

Martlesham Heath store manager Danielle Drake said: “We chose to open a new store in Martlesham Heath because it’s a growing town with a great trade presence. Many of our customers already shopped with us at our Ipswich and Ipswich Whitehouse stores and are delighted to see us here, as they no longer have to travel so far.”

She added: “We have received fantastic support from the local community, who have all shown a keen interest in the store. It has been extremely exciting that we have already attracted repeat business and we are all enjoying getting to know new customers.”

As part of Screwfix’s nationwide stores initiative, the company is also looking to become actively involved with local charities through its own registered charity arm, the Screwfix Foundation, which supports local charities and community projects with donations for projects involving fixing, repairing or maintaining buildings.

Screwfix staff get directly involved in helping community projects and host charity fundraising events within the stores.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

14:24 Gemma Mitchell
The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

A UK pub giant has agreed to buy one of Ipswich’s biggest venues, and has plans to take it back to the future.

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King maintains like-for-like growth in sales

09:06 Duncan Brodie
Greene King has issued a third quarter trading update.

Pubs and brewing group Greene King today reported a 1.1% increase in like-for-like sales across its flagship retail pubs business.

Screwfix seeks community links following opening of new store at Martlesham Heath

15:09 Duncan Brodie
Store manager Danielle Drake and colleagues at the new Screwfix branch in Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath.

Building trades supplier Screwfix, a sister company of DIY chain B&Q, has celebrated the opening of a new store at Martlesham Heath, near Ipswich, which has created 15 new jobs.

Boost for Ipswich-based Haven Power as owner Drax completes Opus Energy acquisition

14:42 Duncan Brodie
The Ipswich headquarters of Haven Power, part of the Drax group

Drax Group, owner of Ipswich-based Haven Power, has completed the £340m acquisition of Opus Energy, a challenger supplier in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) energy market.

January sales fail as like-for-like sales fall for first time in four years

07:00 Bethany Whymark
Christmas shopping in Norwich on Saturday December 11th 2010

Shoppers shunned the high street sales racks in January to spend more online, leading to the worst post-Christmas sales period in four years.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Video: New rail depot unveiled by Greater Anglia at Brantham on Suffolk/Essex border

James Cartlidge at the former ICI site at Brantham.

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Most commented

Updated: Timeline: Landfill site to be searched in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Video: Ipswich Town’s Tom Lawrence misses out on Championship player of the month

Tom Lawrence

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24