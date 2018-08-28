Movers & Shakers: Law student’s new role at Sizewell C takes her back to her roots

A University of Suffolk law student has been chosen to join the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project at Leiston as a legal intern.

Naomi Butt, 21, from Ipswich, a second year student, joins the Sizewell C legal team in London working on one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Europe.

Naomi’s 83 year-old grandfather worked on the construction and operation of Sizewell A and her mother worked in the accounts department at Sizewell B.

“Working on the Sizewell C project was too good an opportunity to miss! It’s a great way to experience real life as a lawyer outside the classroom,” she said.

She is currently concentrating on providing legal support for the Stage 3 consultation documents which will be used at the Sizewell C public exhibitions.

Nuclear development director Julia Pyke said: “I am delighted that students in Suffolk are already benefitting from Sizewell C which offers such fantastic opportunities around skills, education and employment. I will watch Naomi’s progress with interest and ensure she gets the most out of her placement with our legal department.”

Ms Pyke and project development director Jim Crawford met with University of Suffolk and University of East Anglia to explore ways of working together. As well as offering legal intern posts, the project team is also looking at other ways it can make use of the campus research facilities during the consultation process.

The paid placement with the Sizewell C legal department is for one year and on completion Naomi will return to University of Suffolk to finish her degree.

Accountancy firm KPMG has appointed Richard Watson as head of tax for its two offices in the East of England.

Richard will lead the tax practice of 28 people working across the firm’s Cambridge and Norwich offices.

He trained with KPMG and rejoined the firm in 2013 after a period working in industry. He is a corporate tax specialist and has worked with a wide spectrum of businesses.

He succeeds Dean Harris, who has held the post since 2014, and is moving to New York to take up a new role with the firm.

A dedicated planning officer has celebrated 50 years as a local government official

Mary Foster joined Clacton Urban District Council – a forerunner of Tendring District Council (TDC) – five decades ago as a drawing office junior in the engineering and surveyors department..

Since local government reorganisation in 1974 – when four councils combined to create TDC – she has worked in the planning department, where she remains today as a development technician.

Colchester and Clacton-based law firm Thompson Smith & Puxon has welcomed solicitor Kriti Sherchan to the commercial property team.

Kriti, who undertakes all types of commercial property work, is Nepalese by birth and moved to Colchester as a young child when her father first came to the UK with the Gurkhas.

She settled in Colchester and has a degree in English and European Law from Essex University. She joined a London law firm, where she qualified.

Ipswich-based law firm Ashtons Legal has appointed senior associate Chris Cumberbatch to the Suffolk team.

Chris joins the lifetime planning team in Suffolk as a senior associate, and will be based in Bury St Edmunds. He will also see clients in the firm’s Ipswich office.

Chris has been a solicitor for more than 15 years and qualified as a trust and estate practitioner in 2008. His focus is on preventing disputes or unnecessary complications following death, using clear advice and documents.

Housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties has appointed a new sales director to maintain customer service standards across it Chelmsford-based division.

Annette Hurst, who is from Essex, has previously worked as sales director for Bovis and for Bellway bringing 25 years’ housebuilding experience to her new role.

She will be heading up sales across Barratt and David Wilson Eastern Counties’ operational area in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.