Exploring how to do more business with China

Beijing, China cityscape at the CBD Picture: GETTY IMAGES SeanPavonePhoto

Suffolk Chamber’s next international seminar looks to the East for inspiration

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Could your company do more business with China?

Suffolk Chamber’s next international seminar - Doing Business in China - takes place on September 20, at Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, Golf & Spa and brings together three top China experts.

Suffolk Chamber International’s marketing and international trade coordinator Rachel Cornes said: “Suffolk Chamber International’s latest training course could not be more timely. With Stansted Airport promising direct flights to the country, UK government ministers making frequent trips there and with it already being the country’s sixth largest export market, China should be on the radar of every Suffolk business involved in – or looking to get into – international trade.”

Visiting experts include international trade expert Boyi Mu from the China-Britain Business Council, who will be advising businesses on how they can expand upon their existing international exporting efforts.

For more information and to book on the Doing Business in China event: https://www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/events-networking/suffolk-chamber-events/doing-business-in-china