Regional tourism event looks at effects of Suffolk coast’s fast-growing energy industry on sector

A computer-generated image of how the Sizewell complex will look after construction of Sizewell C

The impact of energy projects including nuclear and wind power on Suffolk coast’s £640m tourism sector will be under the spotlight at an annual conference.

Suffolk Coast DMO chair Harry Young

Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation (DMO) is hosting its free event for the growing tourism industry in the region at Ufford Park Hotel, Woodbridge, on Thursday, November 1 as part of the East Suffolk Business Festival.

It will engage with tourism businesses on the cumulative effects of the development of several energy projects, including nuclear, offshore wind generation and interconnector schemes, on the destination.

Delegates and speakers will look at the major concerns and opportunities they present, with representatives from EDF Energy, ScottishPower Renewables, Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Suffolk Coastal District Council and the Suffolk Coast DMO providing information and answering questions.

The programme also includes presentations from conference sponsors Expedia Group on domestic and international trends affecting Suffolk’s market and how to increase visibility to attract customers, with latest information on holiday trends and new market opportunities.

A cable laying vessel about quarter of a mile off the beach at Sizewell

The event closes with a celebration of the £4m Heritage Lottery funded project at National Trust Sutton Hoo, set to transform the visitor experience in 2019.

Around 200 delegates from tourism businesses spanning Felixstowe to Lowestoft and the surrounding inland towns and villages are booked to attend. The 2017 Economic Volume and Value reports for Suffolk Coastal and Waveney Districts show the total value of tourism has risen by 6.6% and 5% on 2016 respectively, generating more than £640m each year.

DMO chair Harry Young said: “Our role at the DMO is to communicate a clear, consistent message, raising the profile of the Suffolk coast while attracting visitors to the area. We are committed to improving out of season trade and working hard to get our local businesses noticed. This conference is an opportunity for local tourism businesses and organisations to come together and see how the DMO is striving to make The Suffolk Coast a tourism hot spot and to hear from key business leaders about issues that affect the tourism industry.”