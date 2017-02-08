Suffolk-based SEH BAC joins Don Waterworth’s Master Window and Conservatory Installers Association

John Savage, left, managing director of SEH BAC with Don Waterworth, founder of the MWCIA. Photo: Andrew Briggs ADB Photography

Suffolk-based window and conservatory installation company SEH BAC has been accepted into the elite Master Window and Conservatory Installers Association (MWCIA), an organisation made up of the best window, door and conservatory companies in the UK.

The MWCIA aims to make it easier for homeowners to find reputable, experienced installers and avoid rogue traders, with member firms having to meet strict entry standards, demonstrating they not only provide outstanding installation work but also exceptional customer service.

It was founded by chartered building engineer and surveyor Don Waterworth, known for his work with TV personality Dom Littlewood and frequent appearances on consumer rights programmes Don’t Get Done Get Dom and Cowboy Builders.

Don said: “Over years working on television, and decades working in private practice, I’ve come across hundreds of dodgy, unscrupulous home improvement companies. That’s why I set up the MWCIA.

“When you hire an MWCIA member to carry out work on your property, they’ll provide you with a Customer Care promise, that tells you everything they’ll do to look after you and your property throughout the course of the installation.

“Every installer who works on your project will be a registered master window installer, and will have a lanyard and badge to prove it – and you can rest easy in the knowledge that all work will be completed to the highest of standards.”

“I’ve been hugely impressed with SEH BAC, and its hard work, professionalism, and commitment to customer service. I’m delighted to welcome them into the MWCIA and can highly recommend them to homeowners looking for fantastic installation work throughout the area.”

SEH BAC, part of Ipswich-based One Group Construction, is one of the South-East’s biggest window and conservatory installers, with 17 show centres across East Anglia, Kent, Surrey, Hertfordshire and Oxford.