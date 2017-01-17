Partly Cloudy

Suffolk business leader ‘underwhelmed’ by Theresa May’s Brexit speech

12:57 17 January 2017

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London.

A business leader said he was “underwhelmed” by prime minister Theresa May’s much-anticipated speech on Brexit today.

Alan Ridealgh of Muntons.Alan Ridealgh of Muntons.

Alan Ridealgh, group managing director at Stowmarket-based malt firm Muntons, said he was seeking reassurance for the UK food production sector - but didn’t get it.

Mrs May confirmed Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the European Union, but said that she wanted to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states. She had an “open mind” over whether this would be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement.

“We were totally underwhelmed by the contents of the speech, which we saw as nothing more than mission statements, although we were pleased to hear of continued support of employment law and collaboration across science research and technology initiatives,” said Mr Ridealgh.

“It would have been useful to have had some reassurance that the UK food production industry will not be disadvantaged by our exit from the EU.”

Steven Harvey, of estate agents Cheffins Commercial Agency said since the Brexit decision larger enquiries of 30,000sq ft and above had stalled from multinational firms, and development enquiries for pre-lets had decreased.

“By setting out her plans for free trade between the UK and the EU, hopefully Teresa May will have increased confidence in our markets,” he said.

“The greatest impact we are likely to see in the commercial property sector will be the effect which leaving the EU will have on the major research and development sectors.

The industry was waiting to hear how the final agreements on free trade are negotiated, he said, but welcomed her commitment to trading as freely as possible with the EU. More needed to be understood about the recruitment process and how the UK would interact with European partners.

“At the smaller end of the market, Cambridge commercial property continues to be in demand as a number of start-ups and spin outs from the Science Parks are privately funded, mainly with money controlled from within the UK.

“However, this is a drop in the ocean when compared to the big international players in our region, who no doubt will be feeling the Brexit pressure when planning their next steps,” he said.

