Suffolk Chamber invites firms to have say on county’s Strategic Planning and Infrastructure Framework (SPIF)

06:00 20 January 2017

The OrbisEnergy building in Lowestoft. Picture: TMS MEDIA

The OrbisEnergy building in Lowestoft. Picture: TMS MEDIA

Archant

Businesses in north Suffolk are being invited to have their say on the development of a Strategic Planning and Infrastructure Framework (SPIF) for Suffolk.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, which is working with Suffolk County Council and local district and borough authorities on the development of the SPIF, is staging an event at the OrbisEnergy Centre in Lowestoft on February 2 which will include workshops addressing a range of key themes.

The SPIF, in which the New Anglia and Greater Cambridgeshire Greater Peterborough LEPs are also involved, will set out the county’s direction of economic growth, housing development and infrastructure priorities up to 2050.

Michelle Gardner, events manager at Suffolk Chamber in Lowestoft & Waveney, said: “As the voice of business, Suffolk Chamber believes it is vital that local companies make their views known loudly and early on to ensure their requirements are understood and how infrastructure investment, economic development initiatives and housing growth can be aligned with these needs.

“To help businesses prosper, we have to get the long-term investment in our infrastructure absolutely right. This event is the first opportunity for local firms to be part of the process that helps deliver the conditions needed to ensure our future prosperity.”

For further information on the event and to book a place, go to: www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/events-networking/suffolk-chamber-events/the-future-of-growth-for-suffolk---lowestoft-event.

Similar events are also being held in Newmarket on January 31 and Ipswich on February 1 but these are now fully booked.

