Suffolk Life raises cash for St Nicholas Hospice Care, the Ipswich Hospital Charity and Macmillan

08:42 11 February 2017

Some of the Suffolk Life staff who took part in the 2016 Alton Water Run

Some of the Suffolk Life staff who took part in the 2016 Alton Water Run

Archant

Pensions specialist Suffolk Life says it raised a total of £6,458 during 2016 for its three selected charities for the year, St Nicholas Hospice Care, The Ipswich Hospital Charity and Macmillan in Ipswich.

Fundraising efforts included a wellbeing and weight loss group, a “Bake Off” competition, casual dress days, a golf putting contest and a pantomime, with 33 staff at the firm also taking part in the Alton Water Run.

Ipswich-based Suffolk Life also took part in the St Nicholas Hospice £50 accumulator challenge, in which teams were given £50 to use to make more money, helping Suffolk Life make a donation of £4,931 to the west Suffolk-based charity.

Money raised for the Ipswich Hospital Charity helped it smash the £100,000 target for its Sunrise Appeal in order to buy items making stays at the neonatal and paediatric units a better experience for babies, children and their families.

And the support for Macmillan contributed to its £3.7m appeal, first launched in 2014, to create improved facilities for chemotherapy patients at Ipswich Hospital, which were opened in May last year to replace the former Woolverstone Wing.

