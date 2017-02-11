Suffolk Life raises cash for St Nicholas Hospice Care, the Ipswich Hospital Charity and Macmillan
08:42 11 February 2017
Archant
Pensions specialist Suffolk Life says it raised a total of £6,458 during 2016 for its three selected charities for the year, St Nicholas Hospice Care, The Ipswich Hospital Charity and Macmillan in Ipswich.
Fundraising efforts included a wellbeing and weight loss group, a “Bake Off” competition, casual dress days, a golf putting contest and a pantomime, with 33 staff at the firm also taking part in the Alton Water Run.
Ipswich-based Suffolk Life also took part in the St Nicholas Hospice £50 accumulator challenge, in which teams were given £50 to use to make more money, helping Suffolk Life make a donation of £4,931 to the west Suffolk-based charity.
Money raised for the Ipswich Hospital Charity helped it smash the £100,000 target for its Sunrise Appeal in order to buy items making stays at the neonatal and paediatric units a better experience for babies, children and their families.
And the support for Macmillan contributed to its £3.7m appeal, first launched in 2014, to create improved facilities for chemotherapy patients at Ipswich Hospital, which were opened in May last year to replace the former Woolverstone Wing.